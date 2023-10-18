close
Sensex (-0.71%)
65957.31 -470.78
Nifty (-0.58%)
19696.05 -115.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
6037.05 + 0.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.88%)
40375.45 -357.90
Nifty Bank (-1.08%)
43930.10 -479.40
Heatmap

Crypto fraud: Navi Mumbai cyber police freeze accounts worth Rs 32.66 cr

The man stated in the complaint that a woman caller befriended him and later asked him to invest in cryptocurrency trading while assuring good returns

online scam, fraud

As the complainant started investing huge amounts, he received a total of Rs 75 lakh in returns on various occasions, but later stopped getting the same, the official said | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Navi Mumbai cyber police conducting the probe into a cryptocurrency fraud have frozen several bank accounts involving amounts worth Rs 32.66 crore, an official said on Wednesday.
Senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station in Navi Mumbai said they received a cheating complaint in August from a man who claimed to have invested more than Rs 6.6 crore in cryptocurrency trading.
The man stated in the complaint that a woman caller befriended him and later asked him to invest in cryptocurrency trading while assuring good returns.
As the complainant started investing huge amounts, he received a total of Rs 75 lakh in returns on various occasions, but later stopped getting the same, the official said.
An offence in this connection was registered with the cyber police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
A police probe team enquired with various banks where the money was paid by the complainant and as a first step, got accounts involving amounts worth Rs 32,66,12,091 frozen over the last few weeks, the official said.
Based on several leads, the probe team in the last week of September zeroed-in on two persons from Ghatkopar in neighbouring Mumbai.
The police later arrested the two persons, identified as Balu Sakharam Khandagale (42) and Rajendra Ramkhilavan Patel (52), the official said.
During the probe, it was revealed that the arrested persons had handed over mobile numbers, bank account details, cheque books and ATM cards of various persons to others involved in the crime.
Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the crime, the police added.

Also Read

53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud

524 buildings declared dangerous in Navi Mumbai, occupants asked to vacate

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Scamsters led by Chinese handlers dupe 15000 Indians of Rs 700 crore

PM Modi to launch 511 rural skill development centres in Maharashtra

Stand 'firmly' with General Motors Talegaon workers: Maharashtra CM

DDA launches mega e-auction for prime plots, shops, mobile tower sites

Chhattisgarh polls: Over Rs 5.5 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in state

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Navi Mumbai cryptocurrency bank accounts

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG Playing 11Mumbai Air QualityApple Pencil Nifty FMCGNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon