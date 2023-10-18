DDA launches mega e-auction for prime plots, shops, mobile tower sites

The Delhi Development Authority has launched a mega e-auction for prime plots, built-up shops, kiosks and mobile tower sites among other properties, officials said on Wednesday.

Online bidding of these properties has been scheduled for three days from November 7 to 9, and the exercise has been grouped for public convenience, they said.

"The DDA (Delhi Development Authority) has invited bids for 50 institutional plots, including 20 religious sites on leasehold basis, 12 industrial plots, 46 residential plots, two group housing plots, 28 commercial plots and 19 small-size residential plots at Rohini, all on freehold basis," the urban body said in a statement.

"Besides these, bids have also been invited for two CNG/green fuel sites and four gas godowns on annual license fee, 145 freehold built up shops, 13 freehold Janak Place shops, 15 Kiosks, 16 Mobile Tower sites and 105 function sites on monthly license fee," it added.

In this latest phase of e-auction -- the 18th phase of its mega e-auction -- for prime plots, CNG sites, built-up shops, kiosks, mobile tower sites and others, registration is open till November 6, the officials said.

The DDA has set up a help desk in its office at the Nagrik Suvidha Kendra, Vikas Sadan, here to help address queries and provide assistance in obtaining digital signatures, registration or training of prospective bidders, they said.

The help desk can be approached from Monday to Friday between 11 am and 5 pm.

Bidding for function sites, kiosks, mobile tower sites, CNG/green fuel sites and institutional plots will be held on November 7.

Bidding for industrial, residential and small-size residential plots will be held on November 8 and for commercial and group housing plots, Janak place shops and built-up shops on November 9, the statement said.

The process of issuance of the Letter of Intent and demand-cum-allotment letter in favour of the H1 is to commence and be completed in a time-bound manner, soon after completion of the e-auction, it added.

