CUET exam for May 15 rescheduled to May 29 for Delhi centres: Official

The Common University Entrance Test 2024 exam papers for Chemistry (306), Biology (304), English (101), and General Test (501), which were scheduled for May 15, this year, have been rescheduled to May 29 for Delhi Centres only.

The exam will be held in prescribed schedules for other centres other than Delhi, said the National Testing Agency.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, the four papers scheduled on 15 May in the 258 Centres of Delhi city only have to be rescheduled to 29 May 2024.

NTA has done this in the best interest of the students. The revised admit cards will be issued," UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.

NTA has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct the CUET for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities,Institutions, Organizations,Autonomous Colleges since the year 2022.