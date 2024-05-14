RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4,660 vacancies is today

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will end the RRB RPF recruitment 2024 registration process today, May 14, 2024. Candidates applying for the Sub Inspector and constable posts can get the direct link through the official website of RRB RPF at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

The Indian Railway recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,660 constable and SI vacancies in the department. The registration process was started on April 15, 2024, and this recruitment drive will fill up 452 posts of sub-inspectors and 4,208 posts of Constables in the organisation.

The application correction window will begin on May 15 and will shut on May 24. Candidates need to provide credentials, such as the registration number and date of birth for login purposes and to make changes to their RRB RPF application form.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Age Limit

For constable positions, applicants should clear the class 10 exam from a recognised board or institution. The age of recruitment for candidates is between 18 and 28 years.

To qualify for RPF SI positions, candidates should hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university and the age should be between 20 and 28 years.

What are the application fees for RRB RPF Recruitment 2024?

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 500, while SC, ST, ex-servicemen females, transgender, minorities, and economically backward classes will have to pay Rs 250.

What are the selection criteria for RRB RPF Recruitment 2024?

The selection criteria include a computer-based test (CBT), then a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and at the end, document verification will be conducted.

When will the correction window open?

The correction window will open on May 15 and it will shut on May 24, 2024.

How many seats will RRB RPF recruitment fill?

The recruitment drive will fill 4,660 vacancies; 452 posts of Sub Inspector and 4208 posts of Constables.