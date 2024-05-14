Business Standard
MBSE HSLC Results 2024: Class 10 results declared with 73% pass percentage

MBSE has announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results today, May 14, 2024, at 12 pm. The overall pass percentage of 2024 is 73.37 per cent

MBSE HSLC Results 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has announced the Mizoram Board 10th result marksheet on May 14 at 12 noon. Students who showed up for Mizoram Board Class 10th test this year can access their results on the official site of the board at mbse.edu.in or www.mbseonline.com. 
The students can use the login credentials such as their roll numbers and registration numbers to be able to access the scorecards. They can likewise see their MBSE class 10 scores utilizing telephone number, SMS, and Digilocker application, apart from the official site. The Mizoram Board administered the MBSE High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations between February 26 and March 15.
MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Steps to check       

    • Go to the official website of the Mizoram Board at mbse.edu.in.
    • On the homepage, press on the link named "Mizoram Board Result HSLC 2024."
    • Fill in your registration and roll numbers as needed.
    • Your MBSE HSLC result will then be showcased.
    • Download the result for future reference.

MBSE HSLC Result 2024: District-wise pass percentage

Regular candidates
    • Aizawl: 83.3 per cent      
    • Champhai: 70.3 per cent      
    • Hnahthial: 71.6 per cent      
    • Khawzawl: 69.3 per cent      
    • Kolasib: 69.99 per cent      
    • Lawngtlai: 49.97 per cent      
    • Lunglei: 67.76 per cent     
    • Mamit: 72.36 per cent      
    • Saitual: 64.77 per cent      
    • Serchhip: 76.39 per cent     
    • Siaha: 80.79 per cent.

Private Candidates

    • Aizawl: 44.23 per cent      
    • Champhai: 0      
    • Hnahthial: 62.5 percent      
    • Khawazawal: 11.11 per cent. 

MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Write a new message
Step 2: Type MBSE10<roll no>
Step 3: Submit it to 5676750
Step 4: The Mizoram Board will give the scores on the same mobile number. 

MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Report 

Over 74 schools registered a hundred percent pass rate. A sum of 4837 students failed to qualify Mizoram Board class 10th tests among a total of 18,561 students who showed up for the test. Over 106 students will have to show up for the compartment test planned for the month of June 2024 whose results will be announced in the same month some time later.
Boys pass percentage: 74.38%
Girls pass percentage: 72.48%. 

Mizoram Board results exam results education

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

