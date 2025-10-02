Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Curfew relaxed in Leh, markets open after shutdown, residents relieved

Curfew relaxed in Leh, markets open after shutdown, residents relieved

The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

The markets will open from 10 am to 5 pm today, providing relief to people who are finally able to step outside of their homes (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The residents of Leh City in Ladakh are enjoying the relaxation of the curfew on Thursday. The streets are crowded with vehicles and pedestrians after the shops opened, as part of the relaxation permitted by the administration.

The markets will open from 10 am to 5 pm today, providing relief to people who are finally able to step outside of their homes. A local resident stated, "The markets were closed for a week."

The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh.

 

Earlier, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta emphasised that the Central government is working to "fulfil all the hopes of Ladakh" and expressed hope that the "matter will be resolved soon".

"They (Ladakh leaders who were part of protests) are engaging in talks with the administration, and given current events, we can also have discussions at the table. Once such an environment is fostered, we will begin the dialogue. The administration tried to represent the interests of the people... I've been here for the past two months, and I haven't turned down any meetings. People listen to what I say and work towards solutions...," Gupta told ANI.

Also Read

Ladakh, Protest, unemployment

Datanomics: Decoding the unrest in Ladakh and rising unemploymentpremium

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul says PM betrayed Ladakh people, demands probe into police firing

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Tourism in Ladakh suffers as Leh remains under curfew following clashes

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Centre failed to honour its promises on statehood to J&K, Ladakh: Omar

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, lodged in Jodhpur jail: Top updates

LG Gupta stated that the administration is taking steps to create jobs, and efforts are also ongoing to involve people in other sectors.

"Job creation efforts are ongoing here. We have advertised approximately 1,000 positions. Additionally, we are working to involve people in the tourism, education, and health sectors. There are 18,000 MSME units, engaging over 50,000 people... ," LG Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the LG Gupta on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to take stock of the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, DIG Srinagar South PK Singh, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh Sanjay Kumar, CO 79, Rajat Jain, CO 25, and other senior officials.The officials briefed the Lt Governor on the latest security scenario and the measures undertaken to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The violence on September 24 claimed the lives of four people amid police retaliation, after the protestors set a political party office on fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Hyderabad rains

Orange alert in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra amid heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

Munawar Faruqui

Two gangsters arrested in plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqi in Delhi

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Deep depression triggers heavy rain across Odisha, IMD issues alert

Topics : Ladakh Leh Curfew Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon