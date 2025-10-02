Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea against LOC notice suspension

The celebrity couple moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking a suspension of the look-out circular (LOC) issued against them so that they can travel abroad for a family vacation

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra landed in trouble after a criminal complaint was lodged by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that he gave the celebrity couple ₹60.48 crore between 2015 and 2023 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has denied permission to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, to travel to Phuket, Thailand, citing serious cases pending against them, NDTV reported.
 
This was after the couple moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking a suspension of the look-out circular (LOC) issued against them so that they can travel abroad for a family vacation. An LOC is an alert issued by the immigration authorities to restrict the movement of an individual, preventing them from leaving the country.
 
The court has also refused to pause the LOC issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with a fraud case worth ₹60 crore. The couple's plea was heard before a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, which directed the authorities to file their reply affidavits. 
 
 
While the counsel appearing for the couple said that Kundra has always cooperated with the probe agency, the government's counsel said that the duo should not be provided any relief.

Their application said, "Kundra was a businessman who is required to travel abroad frequently, while Shetty, being an actor, has to go overseas to fulfil her professional commitments, it said, adding that the applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession and denying such opportunities (to travel abroad) would amount to violation of their fundamental rights."
 
The next hearing in the case will now take place after two weeks. 
 

Case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

 
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra landed in trouble after a criminal complaint was lodged by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that he gave the celebrity couple ₹60.48 crore between 2015 and 2023 for the business expansion of their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd,  but they spent it on personal expenses.
 
While Kundra has appeared before the probe agency for questioning in connection with the case, Shilpa Shetty has yet to be summoned for questioning. 
 

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

