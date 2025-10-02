LIVE news updates: PM Modi pays homage to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and said his government will follow his path for building a developed India.
He said on X, "Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change."
Modi said Gandhi believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people.
He also paid homage to India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary, too, fell on Thursday.
He lauded him as an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility, and determination strengthened India.
"He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," the prime minister said.
PM Modi, who has been passionately promoting swadeshi, said buying products made by Indians will be a true tribute to Gandhi and Shastri.
Swadeshi is the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India, he added.
Born in Gujarat in 1869, Gandhi is considered the most influential Indian of his era as he shaped the country's freedom movement through truth and non-violence, winning worldwide following.
Shastri was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904 and rose to become the country's prime minister after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday performed Shastra Puja' on the occasion of the organisation's Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur.
Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.
This year's Vijayadashmi event of the RSS will also mark the centenary celebrations of the Sangh.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest of the programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.
9:18 AM
Ram Nath Kovind speaks at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh centenary event
Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary programme. “Today’s Vijaya Dashami celebration marks the centenary of RSS. The sacred land of Nagpur is associated with the memories of some outstanding figures from modern India. Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Dr Bhim Rao Ramji Ambedkar are also among them,” Kovind said.
9:15 AM
Former President Kovind attends RSS centenary celebration event
9:00 AM
Thousands march in Serbia in resistance to autocratic leader Vucic
Thousands joined protest marches in several Serbian towns on Wednesday reflecting persistent resistance to autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic's rule despite a government crackdown. Crowds gathered to mark 11 months since a concrete canopy collapsed in a northern Serbian city that killed 16 people and triggered a major anti-government movement.
First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:01 AM IST