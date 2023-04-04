close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyber thugs create fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket to dupe people; held

The Noida Police on Tuesday said they have arrested six members of a cyber gang which allegedly created fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket, Big Bazaar and duped people of crores of rupees

Press Trust of India Noida
E-commerce, online shopping

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Noida Police on Tuesday said they have arrested six members of a cyber gang which allegedly created fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket, Big Bazaar and duped people of crores of rupees.

Through these websites, the thugs offered products at discounted or cheap rates in order to lure gullible buyers, then during payment they gained information about their credit/debit cards and used the details to fraudulently withdraw money from their bank accounts, a senior official said.

"On April 3, the cyber helpline team of Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested the six members of the gang which created fraudulent websites in the name of companies like Big Bazaar, D-Mart, Big Basket and duped crores of rupees from people," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said.

The members of this gang are residents of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Dixit said, adding that the people duped by them are not only from Delhi NCR area but several other parts of the country.

Those held have been identified as Vineet Kumar, Dhruv Solanki, Gaurav Talan, Salman Khan, Santosh Maurya and Manoj Maurya, the police said.

The police said they have seized three laptops, four mobile phones, two debit cards, Rs 11,700 in cash and a Hyundai i10 car from the gang.

Also Read

Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

D-Mart's Q2 net profit up 64.13% to Rs 685.71 crore; sales up 36.6%

From Meta to Zomato, how new online review rules will impact industry

829 mn cyber attacks blocked; 59% of targeted websites in India: Indusface

Over 450,000 cases pending before courts in Assam: State Law Minister

Contracts of MCD teachers to be renewed soon: Delhi Education Minister

East Sikkim district 9th most vulnerable to landslides in India: Report

Kolkata-Mumbai highway blocked in Khargpur by OBC body demanding ST status

NCERT's scrapping of chapter on Mughals, attempt to change history: Cong

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Bisrakh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police added.

Topics : Cyber fraud | Big Basket | D-Mart

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon