Contracts of MCD teachers to be renewed soon: Delhi Education Minister

Addressing the concerns of the teachers, Atishi said that empowering government school teachers has always remained the topmost priority for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

IANS New Delhi
Atishi Marlena

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi met contractual teachers of MCD schools on Tuesday and assured them that their contracts will be renewed soon.

Addressing the concerns of the teachers, Atishi said that empowering government school teachers has always remained the topmost priority for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

She further said that the renewal of teachers' contracts is automatically done without any application since the AAP government came to power in Delhi in 2015.

Mayor Oberoi said that providing better facilities to MCD school teachers is a key focus area, and that the delay in the process of contract renewal was due to the delay in the Standing Committee elections.

Nonetheless, she assured that they are trying their best to renew the contracts of all teachers in MCD schools as soon as possible.

In addition, AAP leaders mentioned that "global-level training of Delhi government school teachers played a vital role in Delhi Education Revolution, and a similar roadmap for training will be made for MCD school teachers".

"An action plan for joint training of teachers of Sarvodaya schools and MCD schools will be developed by SCERT. A joint orientation program will also be organized for principals of DoE and MCD schools from the new session," they said.

--IANS

Topics : Atishi | Arvind Kejriwal | Education ministry | MCD

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

