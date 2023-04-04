Contracts of MCD teachers to be renewed soon: Delhi Education Minister

Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi met contractual teachers of MCD schools on Tuesday and assured them that their contracts will be renewed soon.

Addressing the concerns of the teachers, Atishi said that empowering government school teachers has always remained the topmost priority for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

She further said that the renewal of teachers' contracts is automatically done without any application since the AAP government came to power in Delhi in 2015.

Mayor Oberoi said that providing better facilities to MCD school teachers is a key focus area, and that the delay in the process of contract renewal was due to the delay in the Standing Committee elections.

Nonetheless, she assured that they are trying their best to renew the contracts of all teachers in MCD schools as soon as possible.

In addition, AAP leaders mentioned that "global-level training of Delhi government school teachers played a vital role in Delhi Education Revolution, and a similar roadmap for training will be made for MCD school teachers".

Also Read Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect WBSSC to soon terminate 800 illegaly appointed teachers from service AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority Amid renewed Iran-Saudi ties, here are nations that could be impacted by it Over 450,000 cases pending before courts in Assam: State Law Minister East Sikkim district 9th most vulnerable to landslides in India: Report Kolkata-Mumbai highway blocked in Khargpur by OBC body demanding ST status NCERT's scrapping of chapter on Mughals, attempt to change history: Cong India, Bhutan closely coordinate on shared security interests: Kwatra

"An action plan for joint training of teachers of Sarvodaya schools and MCD schools will be developed by SCERT. A joint orientation program will also be organized for principals of DoE and MCD schools from the new session," they said.

--IANS

spr/sha