close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that cyclone 'Biparjoy' is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next three days

IANS New Delhi
Cyclone Mocha

Photo: File | Representative

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that cyclone 'Biparjoy' is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next three days.

It also said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Kerala and additional areas of the southern peninsula within the next two days.

"The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced 'Biporjoy') over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly north eastward with a speed of 13 kmph during past six-hours and lay centered at 2.30 p.m. on June 9 over the same region near latitude 15.3 degrees North and longitude 66.9 degrees East, about 740 km west of Goa, 750 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 760 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,070 km south of Karachi," the IMD said in a statement.

"It would intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northeast wards during next 48 hours and north-northwestwards during subsequent three days," it said.

The IMD further predicted that along and of the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, squally wind speed, reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail on June 10 and likely to increase to 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph on June 11, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during June 12, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph June 13 and 14.

"Sea condition is likely to be rough on June 10 and likely to become rough to very rough during June 11 to 14," it said.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD warns of severe cyclone storm in next 12 hours

Time to use tech-driven methods to allow overseas voters to vote: CEC

Govt spent railway safety funds on leisure items: Cong cites CAG report

Municipalities' recruitment case: HC expresses ire over slow pace of probe

How has Isro elevated the Chandrayaan-3 design set to launch in July

Manipur violence: CBI files 6 FIRs, initiates probe into conspiracy

On the monsoon, the IMD said: "In the coming 24 hours, the monsoon is expected to progress into more regions of the central Arabian Sea, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and additional areas of southwest, central, and northeast Bay of Bengal. It is also predicted to reach the remaining parts of Kerala, followed by the northeastern states and certain parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the subsequent two days."

The weather department has forecast severe heat wave conditions in certain pockets of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Friday to Sunday. In Gangetic West Bengal, the heat wave is expected to continue until Tuesday, while in Odisha and Jharkhand, it is likely to persist until Monday.

--IANS

ssh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyclone IMD

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre to monitor dredging projects real-time to reduce time, save cost

Shipping industry
2 min read

Wickremesinghe orders fast-tracking of policy on reconciliation with Tamils

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka PM
4 min read

Zuckerberg plans to integrate AI into 'into every single' Meta platform

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds a pair of the touch controllers for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets on stage during the Facebook F8 conference in San Francisco, California. Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Most Popular

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

2000 note
2 min read

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

Narendra Modi
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon