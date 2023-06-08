Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD warns of severe cyclone storm in next 12 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that cyclone "Biporjoy" will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. IMD has warned nearby fishermen in Karnataka to avoid fishing due to dangerous weather conditions and rough sea conditions.
According to IMD, a severe storm is expected over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours. IMD also stated that the cyclone could also move to the north-northwest.
The weather office IMD shared the information via tweet, the office tweeted, “VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 08thJune, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards."
The department also issued a warning of thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 KMPH over the district of coastal Karnataka till June 10. The department also predicted heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorms in coastal Karnataka, the situation might remain unchanged till June 12.
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) also has issued a sea alert of high waves predicted in the range of 2.3 to 3.2 metres along the coast off Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar.
The Karnataka State Government instructed through the State Emergency Operation Centre has instructed the deputy commissioners-cum-chairpersons of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara to share the information with the concerned people to take appropriate action as per the Standard Operating Procedures.