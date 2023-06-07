

Origin The cyclonic storm "Biparjoy", which formed over the east-central and southeast Arabian Sea near Goa on Tuesday, will likely move northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "Biparjoy" could further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.



Current Status A deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea had intensified into the cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" on Tuesday evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The name "Biparjoy" has been given by Bangladesh. In 2020, the name was adopted by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) countries and means “calamity” or “disaster”.



"Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0530 IST of 7th June, near lat 12.6N and lon 66.1E, about 890 km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into VSCS during next 24 hrs," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted this morning. “Biparjoy” was about 890 km west southwest of Goa this morning and is seen intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours. According to the IMD's latest cyclone track forecast, the cyclone is headed northwards to Pakistan and will not affect India's west coast.

Sea Conditions

Sea conditions will likely be very high along and off the Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to June 10. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return to the coast.

IMD's warning about Biparjoy

Under “Biparjoy'”, the gale wind speed could reach 135-145 kmph, blowing to 170 kmph by June 10. The areas near the west-central and south Arabian Sea and those adjoining the north Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts are likely to see squally winds from 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.



Impact on Monsoon The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea for the next few days. Those who are at sea have been advised to return to the coast.



“Biparjoy” could further delay the advancement of southwest monsoon over Kerala, the IMD has said. Monsoon over India is normally recorded in Kerala on June 1. The IMD had predicted a delayed monsoon for this year, predicting its onset on June 4 with a deviation of four days.

The cyclone "Biparjoy" development is likely to negatively affect the monsoon progress, according to the weather office. "As of now, the monsoon is still within the acceptable onset date, but there are several uncertainties involved," an IMD official said. IMD data shows that the most delayed monsoon onset over Kerala was June 8 since 2005.