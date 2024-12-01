Business Standard
Home / India News / Cyclone Fengal kills 3 in Chennai, Army leads rescue ops in Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal kills 3 in Chennai, Army leads rescue ops in Puducherry

According to IMD, Puducherry recorded 48.4cm rainfall in the last 24 hours (till 8.30 am Sunday), which is the highest 24-hours cumulative rainfall in the last 30 years

Indian Army helping flood affected people in Puducherry

An Indian Army column carrying out relief and rescue operations in a Cyclone Fengal-affected area in Puducherry. (Photo: X@adgpi)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least three people were killed in Chennai in separate incidents as Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rainfall and strong winds over coastal areas in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, reports said.
 
Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday evening, also affected flight operations and disrupted normal life. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Puducherry recorded 48.4cm rainfall in the last 24 hours (till 8.30 am Sunday), which is the highest 24-hours cumulative rainfall in the last 30 years. 

Here are the 5 latest updates on Cyclone Fengal:

 
1. According to the IMD's 5.30 am bulletin, Cyclone Fengal remains stationary for the last six hours close to Puducherry. It is expected to move westward slowly and likely to weaken into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next six hours, the weather agency said.  2. Flight operations at the Chennai International Airport resumed at 4 am on Sunday after Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Even after resumption, the flight operations remained affected due to heavy rain.
 
  3. Several areas in Puducherry were inundated as teams of Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) led rescue operations. At least 100 people were rescued within two hours from Puducherry's Krishna Nagar area where at least 500 people were stranded, the Army said. 

More From This Section

India, Croatia, India-Croatia flag

Swami Vivekananda, Tesla example for whole world: Croatian envoy in India

Shanshan, Tropical storm Shanshan

LIVE news: Cyclone Fengal stationary for last six hours close to Puducherry, likely to weaken soon

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman to move bill to amend banking laws in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Chenab Rail bridge, Railway bridge, Chenab bridge

Nearly 3,500 projects completed including 217 bridges under PMGSY in J-K

Pollution, Noida Pollution

Winters of despair: How Delhi's pollution curbs affect construction workers

  4. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), in its weather forecast, predicted "isolated heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Chennai for Sunday. Moderate rains with occasional intense spells continued over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts, the RMC said. 
  5. According to news agency PTI, rough sea conditions were seen on Chennai beaches, including Marina, Pattinapakkam and Elliot's beach. The Greater Chennai Corporation staff had to use JCB to clear beach sand which came to the Pattinapakkam beach road due to high tide.  

Also Read

Storm

Cyclone Fengal crosses north TN, Puducherry coasts, expected to weaken

Delhi flights

Bad weather in Chennai, Tirupati causes flight disruptions from Hyderabad

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Updates: New Maharashtra govt to be sworn in Mumbai at 5 pm on Dec 5; PM Modi to attend

People stand on Kasimedu fishing harbour being hit by the high tides due to the strong winds triggered by Cyclone Mandous, in Chennai on Friday.

Chennai braces for Cyclone Fengal: Airport shut, flights disrupted

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Cyclone Fengal: EMU trains in Chennai suburban to run less frequently

Topics : Cyclone Tamil Nadu Puducherry Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon