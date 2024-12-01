Cyclone Fengal crosses north TN, Puducherry coasts, expected to weaken

Business Standard
People living in nearby areas have been shifted to relief camps near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district, in the wake of Cyclone Fengal | Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Cyclonic Storm Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during the early hours of Sunday morning and is likely to continue moving west-southwestward, weakening into a deep depression within the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The Cyclonic Storm FENGAL crossed North Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts near latitude 12.05°N and longitude 79.9°E, close to Puducherry, between 2230 hrs IST and 2330 hrs IST yesterday, the 30th November as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. It lay centred at 2330 hours IST yesterday, the 30th of November over north coastal Tamilnadu & Puducherry near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry. It will continue to move west-southwestwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 3 hours," IMD wrote on X.

 

The official statement added that residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain indoors and follow all instructions from local authorities to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, people living in nearby areas have been shifted to relief camps near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district, in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.

As Cyclone Fengal began making landfall, Puducherry and several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rain and gusty winds, disrupting road and air services and affecting normal life.

"The Cyclonic Storm 'FENGAL' [pronounced as FEINJAL] over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours and was centred at 1730 IST today, November 30, 2024, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 80.3°E. It was located approximately 40 km from the coast, 50 km south-southeast of Mahabalipuram, 60 km east-northeast of Puducherry, and 90 km south of Chennai," the IMD stated in a post on X earlier.

"Latest observations indicate that the forward sector of the cyclone's spiral bands has entered land. The storm is expected to move west-southwestwards, crossing the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, within the next 3 to 4 hours," the IMD added in an updated post at 7:30 pm.

Authorities in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu reviewed the situation and implemented precautionary measures.

Puducherry District Collector A Kulothungan stated that the district administration had taken comprehensive steps to prepare for Cyclone Fengal.

"The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to address the impact of Cyclone Fengal," Kulothungan told ANI. "The war room is operational, and relief centres have been established with all necessary arrangements in place. Warning messages have been disseminated, and approximately 4,000 government officials are on duty," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Puducherry Cyclone storm

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

