Cyclone Shakhti turns 'severe'; IMD issues alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra

Cyclone Shakhti turns 'severe'; IMD issues alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra

Cyclone Shakhti, the season's first in the Arabian Sea, has intensified into a severe storm with wind speeds reaching 100 kmph, prompting IMD alerts across coastal states

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Interior parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathwada and East Vidarbha, are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. (Photo:PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Cyclone Shakhti, the first post-monsoon cyclone over the Arabian Sea this year, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Packing wind speeds of around 100 kmph and gusting higher, the storm is churning up rough sea conditions off India’s western coast.
 
The storm’s name, ‘Shakhti’, was suggested by Sri Lanka, following the naming convention set by the World Meteorological Organisation/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones.
 
At 9 pm on Saturday, the cyclone was centred about 720 km west of Dwarka in Gujarat and was moving further west-southwestwards over the Arabian Sea, according to the IMD.
 
 
The weather agency said the system is likely to reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by October 5. Thereafter, it is expected to recurve eastwards from October 6 and gradually weaken.
 
Maharashtra, Gujarat on alert for heavy rain

The IMD has issued alerts for several coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Between October 3 and 7, a high to moderate cyclone warning remains in place.
 
From October 3–5, wind speeds of 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely along the north Maharashtra coast, with a possibility of intensification depending on the cyclone’s strength.
 
Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough along and off the Gujarat-north Maharashtra coast till Sunday, the IMD said.
 
Interior parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathwada and east Vidarbha, are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD also warned of potential flooding in low-lying areas of north Konkan as the system influences regional weather patterns.
 
Authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea and urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert as the storm progresses over the weekend.

Cyclone Mumbai Mumbai rains Maharashtra Gujarat IMD India Meteorological Department

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

