Home / India News / 'Will publish provisional answer key after prelim exam', UPSC tells SC

'Will publish provisional answer key after prelim exam', UPSC tells SC

UPSC informed the Supreme Court that it will publish the provisional answer key only after Civil Services prelim exam; candidates can raise objections, which will be reviewed by experts

UPSC

The UPSC said it will invite representations or objections from candidates who appeared in the examination. (Photo/Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has informed the Supreme Court that it will publish the provisional answer key after the Civil Services preliminary examination is conducted.
 
In an affidavit filed last month in a pending petition concerning the exam, the Commission said that the final answer key will be released only after the declaration of the final results. "As a consequence of comprehensive deliberation and considering the pious role assigned to the UPSC as a constitutional body, the Commission has arrived at a conscious and well considered decision as under: (a) Publishing the provisional answer key, after the preliminary examination is conducted," it said.   
 
 
  The UPSC said it will invite representations or objections from candidates who appeared in the examination. Each objection must be supported by three authoritative sources; submissions lacking this support will be rejected at the threshold. "However, the Commission will decide whether the sources produced are authoritative or not," the affidavit added.
 
The affidavit further stated that the provisional answer key and any objections or representations received will be examined by a team of subject experts. This team will undertake a detailed review and finalise the answer keys. The finalised key will then form the basis for declaring the results of the preliminary examination.
 
The Commission said it intends to implement these steps as quickly as possible. "The decision taken by the UPSC is considered to be an effective and adequate redressal of the grievances raised in the petition and to enhance the level of transparency in the functioning of the UPSC and also to further the cause of public interest," the affidavit said.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

