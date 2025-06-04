Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India saw over 32 million disaster displacements in a decade: IDMC report

India saw over 32 million disaster displacements in a decade: IDMC report

Natural disasters displaced 32.3 million people in India between 2015 and 2024, with floods and storms accounting for the bulk of the movement, according to the IDMC's latest report

According to IDMC, 90 per cent of global disaster-related displacements between 2015 and 2024 were caused by floods and storms (Representative image: Bloomberg)

Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Natural disasters such as floods and storms displaced 32.3 million people in India between 2015 and 2024, according to a report by the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC). India ranks third globally after China and the Philippines in terms of internal displacements caused by natural hazards.
 
The report highlights that disasters triggered 264.8 million internal displacements across 210 countries and territories over the past decade, with East and South Asian countries among the worst affected. China recorded 46.9 million displacements, followed closely by the Philippines with 46.1 million.
 
“At the country level, Bangladesh, China, India, the Philippines and the US recorded the highest figures over the past decade,” the report stated.
 
 
Floods and storms behind 90% of global disaster displacement
According to IDMC, 90 per cent of global disaster-related displacements between 2015 and 2024 were caused by floods and storms. Storms alone triggered 120.9 million displacements during this period, while floods were responsible for 114.8 million.

Cyclones, including Cyclone Amphan in 2020, accounted for 92 per cent of all storm-related displacements worldwide.
 
The report noted a rising trend in disaster-induced displacement, driven by more frequent and intense hazards, improved data collection at the national level, and enhanced global monitoring capacities.
 
India recorded 5.4 million displacements in 2024 alone
In 2024, a record 45.8 million internal displacements were reported globally—well above the decadal average of 26.5 million. India accounted for 5.4 million of these, marking the highest annual figure recorded in the country over the past 12 years.
 
Many of these movements were preemptive evacuations, according to the report, reflecting the efforts of governments and local communities in disaster-prone areas to save lives and minimise injury. However, millions remain displaced for months or years after major floods, storms and other hazards.
 
Vulnerable populations hit hardest
The IDMC emphasised that disaster displacement disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations.
 
“They are often forced to flee repeatedly and for longer periods of time, which heightens their pre-existing vulnerabilities and reinforces social inequalities,” the report stated.
 
Climate conditions could displace 32 million annually
The IDMC warned that, under current climate conditions, an annual average of 32 million people globally are likely to be displaced due to hazards such as riverine and coastal flooding, drought and cyclonic winds.
 
That figure could double if global temperatures rise more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels (1850–1890), the report cautioned.
 
“Left unaddressed, disaster displacement will be a major obstacle to the achievement of global goals, such as those set by the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” it concluded.

Topics : Climate Change Natural Disasters Floods storm Cyclone Bangladesh China Philippine

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

