DAE exploring rare earth elements in key areas across India: G Kishan Reddy

DAE exploring rare earth elements in key areas across India: G Kishan Reddy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

The exploration and augmentation of rare earth group elements in many potential geological areas in the country is being carried out by a unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

China's restrictions on the export of rare earth elements and related magnets are affecting the domestic auto and white goods sectors.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy said, "Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), is carrying out exploration and augmentation of rare earth group elements along coastal/ inland/ riverine placer sands, as well as in hard rock terrains in several potential geological domains in the country."  The minister further said that as on date, AMD has estimated approximately 7.23 million tonnes (MT) of in-situ Rare Earth Elements Oxide (REO) contained in 13.15 MT of monazite in coastal beach, teri/red sand and inland alluvium in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Mahrashtra.

 

He further said that 1.29 MT of in-situ REO resources have been identified in hard rocks in Gujarat and Rajasthan, adding that, as per DAE, mining is feasible for these resources.

Besides, GSI has augmented 482.6 MT resources of REE ore at various cut-off grades in 34 exploration projects.

The National Critical Minerals Mission, launched in 2025 by the government, aims to establish a self-reliant domestic supply chain for critical minerals, including rare earths, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

