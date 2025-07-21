Monday, July 21, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / LS passes Bill to update, simplify legal framework for shipping documents

LS passes Bill to update, simplify legal framework for shipping documents

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal moved the bill for consideration and passage by the Upper House

Parliament

A bill of lading refers to a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliament on Monday passed The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 that aims to update and simplify the legal framework for shipping documents. 
The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in March this year, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote in the absence of Opposition who staged a walk out in the post-lunch session. 
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal moved the bill for consideration and passage by the Upper House. 
He said the new legislation will replace the Indian Bill of Lading Act 1856 as the Bill of Lading Act 2025. 
 
A bill of lading refers to a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper. It contains details such as the type, quantity, condition and destination of goods being carried. 
The bill seeks to make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee of a bill of lading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill of lading shall pass, upon or by reason of a consignment or an endorsement. 

More From This Section

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA

Delhi Court convicts former Nalco CMD Srivastava for money laundering

NCERT

Class 8 textbook has not dropped regional resistance topics, says NCERT

Supreme Court, SC

Samajwadi Party misused power to occupy office space for ₹115: SC

Udaipur Files

Centre suggests six cuts in 'Udaipur Files', SC extends stay on release

Air India plane crash

Air India cockpit recording suggests captain cut off fuel supply: Report

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Parliament Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon