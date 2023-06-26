Live updatesAt least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in a head-on collision between two buses under Digapahandi police limit in Odisha's Ganjam district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the official said.The NIA is conducting searches in more than half a dozen places in four Jammu and Kashmir districts as part of an investigation in a terror-related case, officials said on Monday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.