close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Database of 263,000 cooperative societies mapped in phase-1: Amit Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government has completed the first phase of mapping database of 2.63 lakh primary cooperative societies engaged in credit, dairy and fisheries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Shah

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government has completed the first phase of mapping database of 2.63 lakh primary cooperative societies engaged in credit, dairy and fisheries.

The database is expected to be extended to cooperative societies of all other sectors by July this year, Shah said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The database would facilitate stakeholders in planning, formulation and implementation of appropriate policies for the cooperative sector, he added.

The Ministry of Cooperation has initiated the process of creating a National Cooperative Database with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) to provide a single point of access to information on cooperatives of different sectors.

"Under Phase-I, mapping of about 2.63 lakh primary cooperative societies operating in three sectors i.e. Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS), Dairy and Fisheries has been completed," Shah said.

After several rounds of consultations with state governments, NCUI, related institutions and other stakeholders, sector-specific data fields have been mapped.

Also Read

Govt amends Multi State Cooperative Societies Act to bring in transparency

Process started to merge Amul with 5 other cooperative societies: Amit Shah

200,000 primary dairies to be set up at village level across country: Shah

Kerala cooperative secures second position in global sectoral ranking

Maharashtra appoints liquidator to wind up Rupee Cooperative Bank

Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance, customs, greetings to send your loved ones

Over 979,000 vacant posts in govt, maximum of 293,000 in railways: Centre

State govt web domains 'extremely vulnerable' to cyberattacks: Report

Days after cheetah's death, Kuno National Park reports birth of four cubs

Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday amid Oppn uproar over Adani issue

Provision has also been made for validation, maintenance, expansion and regular updation of the database, he said.

The minister mentioned that the National Cooperative Database will be completed in a phased manner.

Topics : Amit Shah | BJP

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon