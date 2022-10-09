JUST IN
1,000 electric vehicle charging points set up across Delhi, says govt
Lovlina, Jaismine and Hussamuddin confirm medals at National Games
Continuous light rain gives Delhi its second 'good' air day of year
Merely making law to help backward community not enough: RSS chief
'Nitish should resign, has grown indifferent towards EBCs who support PM'
Curb Instagram influencers, fake therapists: Karnataka HC to govt
People of Gujarat made me win polls without looking at my caste: PM Modi
Grand gateways, heritage architecture: Many facets of 'Mahakal Lok'
IIT Mandi start up to launch world's first AI-backed giant swing in Manali
No rain in Delhi, surrounding areas from tomorrow: IMD senior scientist
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
1,000 electric vehicle charging points set up across Delhi, says govt
Business Standard

Process started to merge Amul with 5 other cooperative societies: Amit Shah

Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS), said Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Topics
Amit Shah | Amul

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS), Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here, Shah said the process for the merger has already started.

"The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, the process to form a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies has been started," he said.

The MSCS will ensure the export of the products after its certification so that profit can go directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, he added.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd markets its products under the Amul brand.

Earlier on Friday, while speaking at the North-Eastern Cooperative Dairy Conclave in Gangtok, Shah emphasised the need to double milk production in the country over the next five years, not just to meet the demand in the domestic market, but also those of neighbouring countries.

"We have a huge opportunity to deliver milk to countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and to explore this world market, the government is setting up a multi-state cooperative which will act as the export house," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.