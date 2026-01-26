Datanomics: Art tops the charts as National Awards recognise achievements

On Republic Day 2026, people from all sections of the society were honoured with gallantry and Padma awards — as part of a tradition that spans decades. Between 2014 and 2026, a total of 7,658 gallantry awards were announced on the eve of R-Day and Independence Day, while 1,525 Padma awards were announced on the eve of R-Day alone. A closer look reveals that over half of the gallantry awards went to police personnel from J&K, Maharashtra, and UP.