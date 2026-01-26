Monday, January 26, 2026 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Art tops the charts as National Awards recognise achievements

An analysis of Republic Day honours shows gallantry awards rising sharply over the last decade, while trade and industry continue to receive limited recognition among Padma awards

For Padma awards, arts, literature and education, and medicine remained the most recognised fields

Jayant Pankaj
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 11:13 PM IST

On Republic Day 2026, people from all sections of the society were honoured with gallantry and Padma awards — as part of a tradition that spans decades. Between 2014 and 2026, a total of 7,658 gallantry awards were announced on the eve of R-Day and Independence Day, while 1,525 Padma awards were announced on the eve of R-Day alone. A closer look reveals that over half of the gallantry awards went to police personnel from J&K, Maharashtra, and UP.
 
Highest number of awards for police personnel 
 
Gallantry awards to the police rose sharply from 226 in 2014 to 896 in 2021, before declining to 304 in 2025. A similar trend was seen in the number for the armed forces
 
 
Sector-wise awardees over the years 
 
For Padma awards, arts, literature and education, and medicine remained the most recognised fields. Recognitions for trade and industry representatives have improved in recent years
 
 
Top 5 states’ performance
 
A geographic shift has been witnessed — there has been a decline in the share of Padma awards going to the five states that mostly remained on top over 70 years
 
 
