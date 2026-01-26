Datanomics: Art tops the charts as National Awards recognise achievements
An analysis of Republic Day honours shows gallantry awards rising sharply over the last decade, while trade and industry continue to receive limited recognition among Padma awards
Jayant Pankaj
premium
Listen to This Article
On Republic Day 2026, people from all sections of the society were honoured with gallantry and Padma awards — as part of a tradition that spans decades. Between 2014 and 2026, a total of 7,658 gallantry awards were announced on the eve of R-Day and Independence Day, while 1,525 Padma awards were announced on the eve of R-Day alone. A closer look reveals that over half of the gallantry awards went to police personnel from J&K, Maharashtra, and UP.
Topics : Republic Day Gallantry Medals Padma awards