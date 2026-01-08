Datanomics: Low rate of conviction under UAPA, but rise in arrests

On January 5, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the Delhi riots case. Though multiple provisions were invoked against them, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) remains the central statute. Between 2017 and 2023, 6,574 UAPA cases saw 13,415 arrests, with only 3 per cent of convictions and 6 per cent acquittals. About 90 per cent of cases remain pending.