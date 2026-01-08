Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Low rate of conviction under UAPA, but rise in arrests

Datanomics: Low rate of conviction under UAPA, but rise in arrests

UAPA sees thousands of arrests but few convictions, with nearly 90% of cases pending, raising concerns over prolonged detention and due process

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment
premium

The share of UAPA cases pending for over three years rose from 24 per cent in 2017 to 51 per cent in 2023. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jayant PankajSneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On January 5, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the Delhi riots case. Though multiple provisions were invoked against them, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) remains the central statute. Between 2017 and 2023, 6,574 UAPA cases saw 13,415 arrests, with only 3 per cent of convictions and 6 per cent acquittals. About 90 per cent of cases remain pending.
 
Rise in arrests
 
In 2017, about 1,554 people were arrested. This number rose to 2,914 in 2023. However, the conviction rate remained low, in the range of 1.7-6.1 per cent. 
 
Half of UAPA probes pending for over 3 yrs
 
The share of UAPA cases pending for over three years rose from 24 per cent in 2017 to 51 per cent in 2023. 
 
Most national security cases under PMLA, UAPA
 
Among the six stringent national security laws, most cases were registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the UAPA. 
 
Conspiracy most invoked offence
 
UAPA Sections invoked by NIA between 2014 and 2022 
     
Topics : Umar Khalid Supreme Court Money laundering PMLA