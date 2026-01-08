Datanomics: Low rate of conviction under UAPA, but rise in arrests
UAPA sees thousands of arrests but few convictions, with nearly 90% of cases pending, raising concerns over prolonged detention and due process
Jayant PankajSneha Sasikumar New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
On January 5, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the Delhi riots case. Though multiple provisions were invoked against them, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) remains the central statute. Between 2017 and 2023, 6,574 UAPA cases saw 13,415 arrests, with only 3 per cent of convictions and 6 per cent acquittals. About 90 per cent of cases remain pending.
Topics : Umar Khalid Supreme Court Money laundering PMLA