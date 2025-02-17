Datanomics: Recent stampedes highlight need for better crowd management

Official records show that 48 people died in two incidents of stampede in a span of just one-and-a-half month in the new year. Both the accidents related to Maha Kumbh, though places of their occurrence were different — Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and New Delhi.

The other two major incidents of stampede in recent years also related to religious congregations — at least 100 people died at a prayer meeting in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, and 36 people were killed when a slab on top of a well collapsed during a religious event at a temple in Indore