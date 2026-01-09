Friday, January 09, 2026 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SNAP 2025 results declared; candidates can now download scorecards online

SNAP 2025 results declared; candidates can now download scorecards online

The candidates who showed up for SNAP 2025 can view the result on the official website -- snaptest.org. Know the steps to download the SNAP scorecard PDF. The results can only be accessed online

SNAP Result 2025 out

SNAP Result 2025 out. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

SNAP Result 2025 OUT: The results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP result 2025) were announced today, January 9. Candidates who took the SNAP 2025 exam can view their results on the official website, snaptest.org. The exams were conducted on December 6, 14, and 20, 2025.
 
For admission to any Symbiosis International University (SIU) Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme, SNAP is administered. Test centres administer the exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) style over the course of several sessions.

How to download the SNAP scorecard 2025?

  • ·        Go to the official website at snaptest.org

  • ·        Press on the SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF link

  • ·        Fill in login credentials- application number, date of birth

  • ·        The SNAP scorecard 2025 will display on the screen for download

  • ·        Save the SNAP scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy of it.
    ·        SNAP scorecard 2025 will have the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, and subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, and other details.   

    More about the SNAP scorecard 2025

    The candidate's name, birthdate, category, address, parents' information, photo, signature, roll number, SNAP exam date, session, and year, sectional scores, and total scores are all included in the score cards. Those who attended more than one session may choose to apply for admission based on their best score from all of their efforts. 

    What is SNAP?

    Although the name "SNAP" usually refers to a significant government aid programme in the United States, it also has unique meanings in the fields of technology and education.
     
    Symbiosis International University (SIU) administers SNAP, a national entrance exam, for admission to MBA and PGDM programs at its member institutions.
     
    General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Analytical & Logical Reasoning are the three portions of a computer-based test (CBT). It lasts for 60 minutes.
     

    First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

