MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24



Economic growth is projected a bit higher, up by 10 basis points at 6.5 per cent for FY24 than expected earlier, said the MPC in a resolution. The third and fourth quarters are likely to give slightly higher growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) than expected earlier. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday slightly lowered its projection of retail price inflation by 10 basis points for FY24, projecting the rate of price rise to cool 40 basis points in the fourth quarter compared to its forecast earlier.



Milk prices may remain elevated even as the government, after a significant gap, is considering importing butter and ghee. The MPC attributed high milk prices to input costs and seasonal factors. Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate is expected to be 5.2 per cent for FY24 than 5.3 per cent expected earlier. While the first quarter would see a slightly higher inflation at 5.1 per cent than 5 per cent expected earlier, the fourth quarter may see the rate of price rise at 5.2 per cent against 5.6 per cent projected in the February monetary policy review.



Core inflation—related to non-fuel and non-food items—would also remain elevated due to lagged pass through of input costs, said the MPC, adding easing cost conditions are leading to some moderation in the pace of output price increases in manufacturing and services. The committee said that while the expectation of a record rabi food grains production bodes well for food prices, the impact of the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms needs to be watched.

Also Read RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow? RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das Fight against inflation far from over: RBI projects FY24 inflation at 5.2% RBI expansion of NDF access to help manage rupee volatility: Analysts Credit Information firms to compensate for delayed updations: RBI Current account deficit to remain moderate, eminently manageable: RBI Guv As RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, here's a timeline of it since June 2000



Also, crude oil prices outlook is subject to high uncertainty. MPC based its inflation projections on a normal monsoon and an annual average price of Indian basket of crude oil at $85 per barrel for FY24. The price averaged $84.89 a barrel till April five of the year. The MPC said global financial market volatility has surged, with potential upsides for imported inflation risks.



The committee’s slight upward revision about growth came even as both the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) scaled down their projections for India for FY24. The World Bank scaled it down to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent earlier, while ADB lowered it to 6.4 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier. The MPC’s economic growth projection of 6.5 per cent in FY24 aligns with the forecast made by the government’s Economic Survey under baseline scenario.



The committee said a good rabi crop should strengthen rural demand, while the sustained buoyancy in contact-intensive services should support urban demand. However, the external demand drag could accentuate, given slowing global trade and output, it warned. India's economy is officially projected to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23 against 9.1 per cent in the previous year. As such, the projected growth would be a three-year low.

It also listed protracted geopolitical tensions, tight global financial conditions and global financial market volatility as risks to its outlook for economic growth.