Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.48%)
66586.33 + 320.77
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.75 + 92.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
5912.70 + 51.90
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
40922.50 + 328.60
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
45167.10 + 288.75
Heatmap

G20 meet 'normal process', but it is better forum than UN: Farooq Abdullah

When asked what the holding of the meeting in India means for the country, Abdullah said such meetings take place in every member country on a rotational basis

Farooq Abdullah

Did the G20 not take place in the other countries? It will happen in Brazil next year, then rotate again, the NC president said | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us
The G20 forum is better than the United Nations as 20 countries discuss their issues and look for solutions, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said here on Friday.
However, he stressed that the G20 meeting take place in every member country on a rotational basis and it is a normal process.
G20 (meeting) is a normal process. It rotates between the 20 countries. It is a good forum where these 20 countries put themselves together and discuss their issues and look for their solutions. It is a good forum rather than the UN where there are so many countries, Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.
When asked what the holding of the meeting in India means for the country, Abdullah said such meetings take place in every member country on a rotational basis.
Did the G20 not take place in the other countries? It will happen in Brazil next year, then rotate again, the NC president said.
When asked whether he had received the invitation for the dinner hosted by the President, the Lok Sabha MP said no.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Opposition has to unite to win elections against BJP: Farooq Abdullah

India-Pak should hold talks on Kashmir issue with honesty: Farooq Abdullah

G20 Summit in New Delhi: Where and how to watch the mega event LIVE

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

Watch: M S Dhoni plays golf with former US President Donald Trump

Odisha asks forest, agri depts to plant palm trees to mitigate lightning

National counter-terrorist exercise of police forces planned next month

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

LS staff to get new uniform with special session of Parliament from Sept 18

Why should president invite me? I don't see why the president would invite me, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.
India is hosting the G20 meeting over the weekend.
To another question about the Bharat-India name change row, the former Union minister said the Constitution has both the names and there is no difference between the two.
If you see the prime minister's plane, both India and Bharat are written there as well. I don't see any difference between the two, if anyone sees any difference, then they know that, I do not. They are both the same things. It is the media which creates controversy," he said.
On the question about "One nation, one election proposal", he said let the government put it before Parliament, we will see what we will do.
On the fresh notification by election authorities in Ladakh for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls in Kargil, Abdullah said the notification has been issued and the elections will take place and the people will vote in October.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit Farooq Abdullah United Nations

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Gold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon