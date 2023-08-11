Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

The 2023-24 season of Premier League will kick-start on August 12 (India Standard Time). Manchester City will begin their title defence when they face Burnley at 12:30 am (IST) on Saturday.

Meanwhile Arsenal, who defeated Manchester City to win the Community Shield, will begin their campaign against Nottingham Forest the same day in the evening at 5 PM IST.

Premier League 2023-24 teams

Arsenal

Aston Villa

AFC Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Liverpool

Luton Town

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST) and results

Premier League full schedule Matchday 1 Dates Matches Time (IST) Venue Result August 12 (Saturday) Burnley vs Manchester City 12:30 AM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 5:00 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United 7:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town 7:30 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD Everton v Fulham 7:30 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD Sheffield United v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD Newcastle United v Aston Villa 10:00 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD 13-Aug

(Sunday) Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 6:30 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD Chelsea v Liverpool 9:00 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD 15-Aug

(Tuesday) Manchester United vs Wolves 12:30 AM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD Matchday 2 19-Aug Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United 12:15 AM The City Ground, Nottingham, England TBD Fulham v Brentford 7:30 PM Craven Cottage, London, England TBD Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth 7:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion 7:30 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 10:00 PM Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TBD 20-Aug Manchester City v Newcastle United 12:30 AM Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England TBD Aston Villa v Everton 6:30 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD West Ham United v Chelsea 9:00 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD 22-Aug Crystal Palace v Arsenal 12:30 AM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD Matchday 3 26-Aug Chelsea v Luton Town 12:30 AM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 5:00 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD Arsenal v Fulham 7:30 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD Brentford v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:30 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD Manchester United v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United 10:00 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD 27-Aug Burnley v Aston Villa 6:30 PM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD Sheffield United v Manchester City 6:30 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD Newcastle United v Liverpool 9:00 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD Matchday 4 2-Sep Luton Town v West Ham United 12:30 AM Kenilworth Road, Luton, England TBD Sheffield United v Everton 5:00 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD Brentford v AFC Bournemouth 7:30 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur 7:30 PM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD Chelsea v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD Manchester City v Fulham 7:30 PM Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England TBD Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United 10:00 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD 3-Sep Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers 6:30 PM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD Liverpool v Aston Villa 6:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD Arsenal v Manchester United 9:00 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD Matchday 5 16-Sep Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 5:00 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD Fulham v Luton Town 7:30 PM Craven Cottage, London, England TBD Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United 7:30 PM Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TBD West Ham United v Manchester City 7:30 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD Everton v Arsenal 10:00 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD 17-Sep AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 6:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD Newcastle United v Brentford 9:00 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD 19-Sep Nottingham Forest v Burnley 12:15 AM The City Ground, Nottingham, England TBD Matchday 6 23-Sep Chelsea v Aston Villa 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD Crystal Palace v Fulham 7:30 PM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD Luton Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:30 PM Kenilworth Road, Luton, England TBD Manchester City v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England TBD Brentford v Everton 10:00 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD 24-Sep Burnley v Manchester United 12:30 AM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur 6:30 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth 6:30 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD Liverpool v West Ham United 6:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD Sheffield United v Newcastle United 9:00 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD Matchday 7 30-Sep Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion 5:00 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal 7:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD Everton v Luton Town 7:30 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD Manchester United v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD Newcastle United v Burnley 7:30 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD West Ham United v Sheffield United 7:30 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City 7:30 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 10:00 PM Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TBD 1-Oct Nottingham Forest v Brentford 6:30 PM The City Ground, Nottingham, England TBD 3-Oct Fulham v Chelsea 12:30 AM Craven Cottage, London, England TBD Matchday 8 7-Oct Arsenal v Manchester City 7:30 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool 7:30 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD Burnley v Chelsea 7:30 PM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD Everton v AFC Bournemouth 7:30 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD Fulham v Sheffield United 7:30 PM Craven Cottage, London, England TBD Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur 7:30 PM Kenilworth Road, Luton, England TBD Manchester United v Brentford 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD West Ham United v Newcastle United 7:30 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa 7:30 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD Matchday 9 21-Oct AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD Aston Villa v West Ham United 7:30 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD Brentford v Burnley 7:30 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD Chelsea v Arsenal 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD Liverpool v Everton 7:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England TBD Newcastle United v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD Nottingham Forest v Luton Town 7:30 PM The City Ground, Nottingham, England TBD Sheffield United v Manchester United 7:30 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 7:30 PM Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TBD Matchday 10 28-Oct AFC Bournemouth v Burnley 7:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD Arsenal v Sheffield United 7:30 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD Aston Villa v Luton Town 7:30 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham 7:30 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD Chelsea v Brentford 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur 7:30 PM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD Manchester United v Manchester City 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD West Ham United v Everton 7:30 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United 7:30 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD

Premier League 2023-24 live streaming and telecast details

When 2023-24 season of the Premier League will begin?

The Premier League 2023-24 season will begin on August 12, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Who will play in the first match of Premier League 2023-24 season?

The defending champions Manchester City will lock horns with Burnley in the first Premier League 2023-24 match.

When Manchester City vs Burnley match will begin according to Indian Standard Time?

Manchester City vs Burnley match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 12.

Where to watch the live telecast of Premier League 2023-24 matches?

The live telecast of Premier League matches will be available on Star Sports Netwok.

How to watch the live streaming of Premier League matches in India?

The live streaming of Premier League matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar.