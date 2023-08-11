Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

The 2023-24 season of Premier League will kick-start on August 12 (India Standard Time). Manchester City will begin their title defence when they face Burnley at 12:30 am (IST) on Saturday.
Meanwhile Arsenal, who defeated Manchester City to win the Community Shield, will begin their campaign against Nottingham Forest the same day in the evening at 5 PM IST.
Premier League 2023-24 teams
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Burnley
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Fulham
- Liverpool
- Luton Town
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest
- Sheffield United
- Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST) and results
|Premier League full schedule
|Matchday 1
|Dates
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Result
|August 12 (Saturday)
|Burnley vs Manchester City
|12:30 AM
|Turf Moor, Burnley, England
|TBD
|Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
|5:00 PM
|Emirates Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
|7:30 PM
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
|TBD
|Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town
|7:30 PM
|Amex Stadium, Falmer, England
|TBD
|Everton v Fulham
|7:30 PM
|Goodison Park, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
|7:30 PM
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England
|TBD
|Newcastle United v Aston Villa
|10:00 PM
|St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
|TBD
|
13-Aug
(Sunday)
|Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
|6:30 PM
|Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England
|TBD
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|9:00 PM
|Stamford Bridge, London, England
|TBD
|
15-Aug
(Tuesday)
|Manchester United vs Wolves
|12:30 AM
|Old Trafford, Manchester, England
|TBD
|Matchday 2
|19-Aug
|Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
|12:15 AM
|The City Ground, Nottingham, England
|TBD
|Fulham v Brentford
|7:30 PM
|Craven Cottage, London, England
|TBD
|Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
|7:30 PM
|Anfield, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
|7:30 PM
|Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
|TBD
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
|10:00 PM
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|20-Aug
|Manchester City v Newcastle United
|12:30 AM
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
|TBD
|Aston Villa v Everton
|6:30 PM
|Villa Park, Birmingham, England
|TBD
|West Ham United v Chelsea
|9:00 PM
|London Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|22-Aug
|Crystal Palace v Arsenal
|12:30 AM
|Selhurst Park, London, England
|TBD
|Matchday 3
|26-Aug
|Chelsea v Luton Town
|12:30 AM
|Stamford Bridge, London, England
|TBD
|AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
|5:00 PM
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
|TBD
|Arsenal v Fulham
|7:30 PM
|Emirates Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Brentford v Crystal Palace
|7:30 PM
|Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England
|TBD
|Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7:30 PM
|Goodison Park, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
|7:30 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester, England
|TBD
|Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
|10:00 PM
|Amex Stadium, Falmer, England
|TBD
|27-Aug
|Burnley v Aston Villa
|6:30 PM
|Turf Moor, Burnley, England
|TBD
|Sheffield United v Manchester City
|6:30 PM
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England
|TBD
|Newcastle United v Liverpool
|9:00 PM
|St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
|TBD
|Matchday 4
|2-Sep
|Luton Town v West Ham United
|12:30 AM
|Kenilworth Road, Luton, England
|TBD
|Sheffield United v Everton
|5:00 PM
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England
|TBD
|Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
|7:30 PM
|Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England
|TBD
|Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
|7:30 PM
|Turf Moor, Burnley, England
|TBD
|Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
|7:30 PM
|Stamford Bridge, London, England
|TBD
|Manchester City v Fulham
|7:30 PM
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
|TBD
|Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
|10:00 PM
|Amex Stadium, Falmer, England
|TBD
|3-Sep
|Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6:30 PM
|Selhurst Park, London, England
|TBD
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|6:30 PM
|Anfield, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Arsenal v Manchester United
|9:00 PM
|Emirates Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Matchday 5
|16-Sep
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
|5:00 PM
|Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
|TBD
|Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
|7:30 PM
|Villa Park, Birmingham, England
|TBD
|Fulham v Luton Town
|7:30 PM
|Craven Cottage, London, England
|TBD
|Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
|7:30 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester, England
|TBD
|Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
|7:30 PM
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|West Ham United v Manchester City
|7:30 PM
|London Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Everton v Arsenal
|10:00 PM
|Goodison Park, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|17-Sep
|AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
|6:30 PM
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
|TBD
|Newcastle United v Brentford
|9:00 PM
|St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
|TBD
|19-Sep
|Nottingham Forest v Burnley
|12:15 AM
|The City Ground, Nottingham, England
|TBD
|Matchday 6
|23-Sep
|Chelsea v Aston Villa
|7:30 PM
|Stamford Bridge, London, England
|TBD
|Crystal Palace v Fulham
|7:30 PM
|Selhurst Park, London, England
|TBD
|Luton Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7:30 PM
|Kenilworth Road, Luton, England
|TBD
|Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
|7:30 PM
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
|TBD
|Brentford v Everton
|10:00 PM
|Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England
|TBD
|24-Sep
|Burnley v Manchester United
|12:30 AM
|Turf Moor, Burnley, England
|TBD
|Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
|6:30 PM
|Emirates Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
|6:30 PM
|Amex Stadium, Falmer, England
|TBD
|Liverpool v West Ham United
|6:30 PM
|Anfield, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Sheffield United v Newcastle United
|9:00 PM
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England
|TBD
|Matchday 7
|30-Sep
|Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
|5:00 PM
|Villa Park, Birmingham, England
|TBD
|AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
|7:30 PM
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
|TBD
|Everton v Luton Town
|7:30 PM
|Goodison Park, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Manchester United v Crystal Palace
|7:30 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester, England
|TBD
|Newcastle United v Burnley
|7:30 PM
|St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
|TBD
|West Ham United v Sheffield United
|7:30 PM
|London Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
|7:30 PM
|Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
|TBD
|Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
|10:00 PM
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|1-Oct
|Nottingham Forest v Brentford
|6:30 PM
|The City Ground, Nottingham, England
|TBD
|3-Oct
|Fulham v Chelsea
|12:30 AM
|Craven Cottage, London, England
|TBD
|Matchday 8
|7-Oct
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|7:30 PM
|Emirates Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
|7:30 PM
|Amex Stadium, Falmer, England
|TBD
|Burnley v Chelsea
|7:30 PM
|Turf Moor, Burnley, England
|TBD
|Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
|7:30 PM
|Selhurst Park, London, England
|TBD
|Everton v AFC Bournemouth
|7:30 PM
|Goodison Park, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Fulham v Sheffield United
|7:30 PM
|Craven Cottage, London, England
|TBD
|Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur
|7:30 PM
|Kenilworth Road, Luton, England
|TBD
|Manchester United v Brentford
|7:30 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester, England
|TBD
|West Ham United v Newcastle United
|7:30 PM
|London Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
|7:30 PM
|Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
|TBD
|Matchday 9
|21-Oct
|AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7:30 PM
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
|TBD
|Aston Villa v West Ham United
|7:30 PM
|Villa Park, Birmingham, England
|TBD
|Brentford v Burnley
|7:30 PM
|Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England
|TBD
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|7:30 PM
|Stamford Bridge, London, England
|TBD
|Liverpool v Everton
|7:30 PM
|Anfield, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion 7:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
|TBD
|Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
|7:30 PM
|St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
|TBD
|Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
|7:30 PM
|The City Ground, Nottingham, England
|TBD
|Sheffield United v Manchester United
|7:30 PM
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England
|TBD
|Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
|7:30 PM
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Matchday 10
|28-Oct
|AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
|7:30 PM
|Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
|TBD
|Arsenal v Sheffield United
|7:30 PM
|Emirates Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Aston Villa v Luton Town
|7:30 PM
|Villa Park, Birmingham, England
|TBD
|Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
|7:30 PM
|Amex Stadium, Falmer, England
|TBD
|Chelsea v Brentford
|7:30 PM
|Stamford Bridge, London, England
|TBD
|Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
|7:30 PM
|Selhurst Park, London, England
|TBD
|Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
|7:30 PM
|Anfield, Liverpool, England
|TBD
|Manchester United v Manchester City
|7:30 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester, England
|TBD
|West Ham United v Everton
|7:30 PM
|London Stadium, London, England
|TBD
|Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
|7:30 PM
|Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
|TBD
Premier League 2023-24 live streaming and telecast details
When 2023-24 season of the Premier League will begin?
The Premier League 2023-24 season will begin on August 12, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
Who will play in the first match of Premier League 2023-24 season?
The defending champions Manchester City will lock horns with Burnley in the first Premier League 2023-24 match.
When Manchester City vs Burnley match will begin according to Indian Standard Time?
Manchester City vs Burnley match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 12.
Where to watch the live telecast of Premier League 2023-24 matches?
The live telecast of Premier League matches will be available on Star Sports Netwok.
How to watch the live streaming of Premier League matches in India?
The live streaming of Premier League matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar.