Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.36%)
65454.77 -233.41
Nifty (-0.34%)
19475.85 -67.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
5382.25 + 13.65
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
38061.55 + 53.95
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
44377.05 -164.75
Heatmap

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Check Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live telecast and streaming details here

Premier League

The Premier League 2023-24 season will begin on August 12, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

BS Web Team New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us
The 2023-24 season of Premier League will kick-start on August 12 (India Standard Time). Manchester City will begin their title defence when they face Burnley at 12:30 am (IST) on Saturday.

Meanwhile Arsenal, who defeated Manchester City to win the  Community Shield, will begin their campaign against Nottingham Forest the same day in the evening at 5 PM IST.

Premier League 2023-24 teams
  • Arsenal
  • Aston Villa
  • AFC Bournemouth
  • Brentford
  • Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Burnley
  • Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace
  • Everton
  • Fulham
  • Liverpool
  • Luton Town
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester United
  • Newcastle United
  • Nottingham Forest
  • Sheffield United
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • West Ham United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST) and results


Premier League full schedule
Matchday 1
Dates Matches Time (IST) Venue Result
August 12 (Saturday) Burnley vs Manchester City 12:30 AM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 5:00 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United 7:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD
Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town 7:30 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD
Everton v Fulham 7:30 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD
Sheffield United v  Crystal Palace 7:30 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD
Newcastle United v Aston Villa 10:00 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD
13-Aug
(Sunday)		 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 6:30 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD
Chelsea v Liverpool 9:00 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD
15-Aug
(Tuesday)		 Manchester United vs Wolves 12:30 AM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD
Matchday 2
19-Aug Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United 12:15 AM The City Ground, Nottingham, England TBD
Fulham v Brentford 7:30 PM Craven Cottage, London, England TBD
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth 7:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion 7:30 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 10:00 PM Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TBD
20-Aug Manchester City v Newcastle United 12:30 AM Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England TBD
Aston Villa v Everton 6:30 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD
West Ham United v Chelsea 9:00 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD
22-Aug Crystal Palace v Arsenal 12:30 AM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD
Matchday 3
26-Aug Chelsea v Luton Town 12:30 AM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 5:00 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD
Arsenal v Fulham 7:30 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD
Brentford v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:30 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United 10:00 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD
27-Aug Burnley v Aston Villa 6:30 PM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD
Sheffield United v Manchester City 6:30 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD
Newcastle United v Liverpool 9:00 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD
Matchday 4
2-Sep Luton Town v West Ham United 12:30 AM Kenilworth Road, Luton, England TBD
Sheffield United v Everton 5:00 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD
Brentford v  AFC Bournemouth 7:30 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur 7:30 PM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD
Manchester City v Fulham 7:30 PM Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England TBD
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United 10:00 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD
3-Sep Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers 6:30 PM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD
Liverpool v Aston Villa 6:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD
Arsenal v Manchester United 9:00 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD
Matchday 5
16-Sep Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool 5:00 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD
Fulham v Luton Town 7:30 PM Craven Cottage, London, England TBD
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD
Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United 7:30 PM Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TBD
West Ham United v Manchester City 7:30 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD
Everton v Arsenal 10:00 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD
17-Sep AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 6:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD
Newcastle United v Brentford 9:00 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD
19-Sep Nottingham Forest v Burnley 12:15 AM The City Ground, Nottingham, England TBD
Matchday 6
23-Sep Chelsea v Aston Villa 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD
Crystal Palace v Fulham 7:30 PM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD
Luton Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:30 PM Kenilworth Road, Luton, England TBD
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England TBD
Brentford v Everton 10:00 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD
24-Sep Burnley v Manchester United 12:30 AM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur 6:30 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth 6:30 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD
Liverpool v West Ham United 6:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD
Sheffield United v Newcastle United 9:00 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD
Matchday 7
30-Sep Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion 5:00 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal 7:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD
Everton v Luton Town 7:30 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD
Manchester United v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD
Newcastle United v Burnley 7:30 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD
West Ham United v Sheffield United 7:30 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City 7:30 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 10:00 PM Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TBD
1-Oct Nottingham Forest v Brentford 6:30 PM The City Ground, Nottingham, England TBD
3-Oct Fulham v Chelsea 12:30 AM Craven Cottage, London, England TBD
Matchday 8
7-Oct Arsenal v Manchester City 7:30 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool 7:30 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD
Burnley v Chelsea 7:30 PM Turf Moor, Burnley, England TBD
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD
Everton v AFC Bournemouth 7:30 PM Goodison Park, Liverpool, England TBD
Fulham v Sheffield United 7:30 PM Craven Cottage, London, England TBD
Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur 7:30 PM Kenilworth Road, Luton, England TBD
Manchester United v Brentford 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD
West Ham United v Newcastle United 7:30 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa 7:30 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD
Matchday 9
21-Oct AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD
Aston Villa v West Ham United 7:30 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD
Brentford v Burnley 7:30 PM Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England TBD
Chelsea v Arsenal 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD
Liverpool v Everton 7:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England TBD
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace 7:30 PM St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England TBD
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town 7:30 PM The City Ground, Nottingham, England TBD
Sheffield United v Manchester United 7:30 PM Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England TBD
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 7:30 PM Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England TBD
Matchday 10
28-Oct AFC Bournemouth v Burnley 7:30 PM Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England TBD
Arsenal v Sheffield United  7:30 PM Emirates Stadium, London, England TBD
Aston Villa v Luton Town 7:30 PM Villa Park, Birmingham, England TBD
Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham 7:30 PM Amex Stadium, Falmer, England TBD
Chelsea v Brentford 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge, London, England TBD
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur 7:30 PM Selhurst Park, London, England TBD
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Anfield, Liverpool, England TBD
Manchester United v Manchester City 7:30 PM Old Trafford, Manchester, England TBD
West Ham United v Everton 7:30 PM London Stadium, London, England TBD
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United 7:30 PM Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England TBD

Premier League 2023-24 live streaming and telecast details


When 2023-24 season of the Premier League will begin?

The Premier League 2023-24 season will begin on August 12, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Who will play in the first match of Premier League 2023-24 season?

The defending champions Manchester City will lock horns with Burnley in the first Premier League 2023-24 match.

When Manchester City vs Burnley match will begin according to Indian Standard Time?

Manchester City vs Burnley match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 12.

Also Read

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal schedule and match timings

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Gurbani telecast row: Here's why PTC MD announced a reward of Rs 1 crore

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham accepts Bayern's 100 million Euros bid

EPL: Will Manchester United's Maguire move to West Ham for $38 million?

EPL 2023-24: Can new look Man United under Ten Hag challenge Man City?

Bayern Munich: Neuer's return from injury still unclear after new operation

Messi sparkles with free kick, Inter Miami beat FC Dallas 5-4 in shootout


Where to watch the live telecast of Premier League 2023-24 matches?

The live telecast of Premier League matches will be available on Star Sports Netwok.

How to watch the live streaming of Premier League matches in India?

The live streaming of Premier League matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar. 
Topics : English Premier League English Premier League starts football Liverpool Football Club Manchester City Manchester United Chelsea sports broadcasting

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoTop Headlines TodayStock to Watch TodayMSCI Global Standard Index ReviewGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceIndependence Day 2023India-Russian Crude OilUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon