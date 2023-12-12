Sensex (0.15%)
DDA housing scheme: EWS, LIG flats in Dwarka sold out on day 1 of booking

Flats in Sector 14 of Dwarka in economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) categories were completely sold out, they said

Embassy is in the final lap of merging with Indiabulls Real Estate to create a large combined entity which will spearhead its residential ventures in the country.

The registration for the scheme, under which flats are being offered on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis, began on November 24 and will close on March 31, 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 08:21 AM IST
Around 1,500 flats were booked in Dwarka, Narela and Lok Nayak Puram on the first day of booking for the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) recently launched housing scheme on Monday, officials said.
Flats in Sector 14 of Dwarka in economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) categories were completely sold out, they said.
The registration for the scheme, under which flats are being offered on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis, began on November 24 and will close on March 31, 2024.
The booking of flats began on December 11.
"Around 1,500 flats booked till now in Dwarka, Narela and Lok Nayak Puram under the FCFS housing scheme on day one till now, which includes over 1,100 EWS and around 400 LIG flats. Total registration under FCFS scheme is around 12,500," a senior DDA official said.
Under the housing scheme, more than 32,000 flats of different categories have been put up for sale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DDA housing scheme Delhi economically weaker section

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 08:21 AM IST

