Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DDA opens membership for golf course in Dwarka, fee starts at Rs 6 lakh

DDA opens membership for golf course in Dwarka, fee starts at Rs 6 lakh

A three-year membership in the same category comes with an entry fee of Rs 6 lakh and a monthly fee of Rs 2,200

Delhi Development Authority

The agency said that for government employees, the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 3 lakh for five years and Rs 2 lakh for three years, with a monthly fee of Rs 1500. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened membership for its golf course located in Sector 24 in of Dwarka, the land-owning agency said.

According to the playing rights brochure issued by the agency, persons from the non-government category can get membership for five years by paying an entry fee of Rs 9 lakh, in addition to a monthly fee of Rs 2,200.

A three-year membership in the same category comes with an entry fee of Rs 6 lakh and a monthly fee of Rs 2,200, it said.

The agency said that for government employees, the entry fee has been fixed at Rs 3 lakh for five years and Rs 2 lakh for three years, with a monthly fee of Rs 1500.

 

The 18-hole golf course spans 7,377-yards and features two-level, open-to-sky driving range that can accommodate up to 52 players at a time -- 26 on each level. The facility also includes a clubhouse equipped with modern amenities.

Also Read

Pravesh Verma

Delhi Master Plan 2041 to urbanise 48 villages, says PWD Minister

Delhi Development Authority

DDA doubles revenue generation, surplus rises to ₹1,299 cr in 2024-25

Road, Damage Road, Pothole

PWD sets deadline of April 30 for filling 7,000 potholes across Delhi

Of the DDA housing units, 769 were categorised as HIG and MIG apartments, while the majority were designated for EWS and LIG sections.

One month left to deadline, DDA manages to sell only 26.5% housing units

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Delhi's growth blocked by encroachments, will revamp in 2 years: Khattar

The DDA is offering 2,000 memberships in total, of which 200 are reserved for government employees and the remaining include general applicants, members of foreign embassies and organisations.

"Spouse and dependent children from the ages of five to 21 can be added in the playing rights of individuals whose rights are approved. Dependents with playing rights would need to pay a monthly subscription, as applicable," an official document said.

As per the rules, dependents of members are entitled to play on the golf course, driving range and use the club facilities. Non-playing dependents are not required to pay monthly subscription and are not entitled to play on the golf course, though they can utilise the facilities of club house.

The entire process of application and payment of entry fees would be online. Applications for tenure playing rights are to be submitted online along with requisite documents.

More From This Section

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Madras HC halts NEET-UG results after Chennai students cite power cut

IHCL Taj hotel brand

Mumbai airport, Taj Hotel receive bomb threat over Afzal Guru hanging

Cyber security

Delhi Police plans unified platform to combat rising digital arrest frauds

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

No deputy speaker in eight state assemblies, says think tank report

Enforcement Directorate, ED

TN govt backs officials amid ED probe into ₹1,000 cr TASMAC scam case

Topics : Delhi Development Authority Dwarka Expressway golf

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon