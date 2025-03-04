Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PWD sets deadline of April 30 for filling 7,000 potholes across Delhi

PWD sets deadline of April 30 for filling 7,000 potholes across Delhi

The alleged poor condition of roads across the national capital was a major issue during the campaigning for the 70-member Delhi Assembly elections

Parvesh Sahib Singh, the PWD minister in the newly formed BJP government, is overseeing the initiative. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

The Public Works Department (PWD) has set a deadline of April 30 to fill 7,000 potholes on roads across the national capital, according to an official communication.

The directive, issued to senior PWD officials, refers to a presentation made before the Delhi Council of Ministers on February 21 chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"In this presentation, certain timelines were committed for inviting various tenders and commencement of work. It is, therefore, directed to all concerned officers to ensure adherence to these timelines," the communication stated.

As per the enclosed presentation, potholes are being filled using department maintenance vans.

Additionally, the PWD has identified 20 lakh square meters of road patches requiring repairs. The tender process for these repairs is expected to be completed by March 15, with the target for completion also set for April 30.

 

Parvesh Sahib Singh, the PWD minister in the newly formed BJP government, is overseeing the initiative.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was reduced to 22 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

