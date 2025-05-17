Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / TN govt backs officials amid ED probe into ₹1,000 cr TASMAC scam case

TN govt backs officials amid ED probe into ₹1,000 cr TASMAC scam case

In a statement, Muthusamy, who holds the portfolios of Housing, Prohibition and Excise said ED's searches in the headquarters of government-run liquor chain TASMAC

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday alleged the Enforcement Directorate harassed state government officials in the probe over its allegation of a scam in state-run TASMAC and violated procedures mandated by the Supreme Court.

The minister accused the central agency of "political vendetta" and strongly condemned it and assured all legal measures against it. Also, Muthusamy said the government would firmly back the state officials at all times.

In a statement, Muthusamy, who holds the portfolios of Housing, Prohibition and Excise said ED's searches in the headquarters of government-run liquor chain TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) had ulterior political motives.

 

It was an attempt to portray as if irregularities happened in the TASMAC during the DMK regime. However, the ED's action was based on cases registered during the AIADMK regime by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption.

During the searches, no proof was found to substantiate alleged irregularities in the functioning of TASMAC. When this was the case, ED released a press note based on "imagination," claiming Rs 1,000 crore scam in TASMAC.

"In order to justify this wrong statement, the ED is continuously causing agony for the officials. In continuation of this, yesterday (May 16, 2025) ED held searches in the houses of TASMAC Managing Director (S Visakan) and others. In these searches too, no evidence was found, and the ED continues to cause distress for state government officials."  The TASMAC headquarters here was searched in March this year and on May 16, several other locations were searched.

The Minister also alleged that the ED was coercing officials. However, he did not elaborate.

Further, he said: "I convey my strong condemnation on Tamil Nadu government's behalf for the political vendetta based action of the ED by violating guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in several enforcement directorate cases."  The minister assured that the state government would always stand behind the officials by taking all legal steps against such 'vendetta' action of the ED.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Enforcement Directorate TASMAC

First Published: May 17 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

