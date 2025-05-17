Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Madras HC halts NEET-UG results after Chennai students cite power cut

Madras HC halts NEET-UG results after Chennai students cite power cut

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, hearing the plea, granted interim stay on Friday and adjourned the matter to June 2 for further hearing

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay restraining authorities from releasing NEET-UG-2025 results after hearing the plea of several students who were affected due to power cut at an examination centre here.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, hearing the plea, granted interim stay on Friday and adjourned the matter to June 2 for further hearing.

The crux of the submission of the students was that due to storm and heavy rainfall, there had been a power outage at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF-Avadi, Chennai, which was their examination centre, from approximately 3.00 PM to 4.15 PM on the date of exam, i.e. May 4, 2025.

 

According to an affidavit of 13 students, there were no backup facilities such as generators or inverters.

"We were forced to write the examination under poor lighting conditions, and rainwater entered the examination hall, causing further disruption as we were asked to move from the assigned seats," they submitted.

Also Read

NEET UG

NEET UG 2025 exam analysis: Check difficulty, candidate reactions and more

NEET UG

Uttar Pradesh STF busted gang involved in rigging NEET exam, 3 held

NEET UG

NEET-UG held at more than 5,400 centres under strict monitoring, security

NEET UG

Missed NEET cutoff? Russian, Ukrainian universities say no worries

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

NEET probe: NMC cancels 14 admissions, orders to suspend 26 other students

Despite the disruption, the examination authorities did not provide any extra time to the affected students. On account the same, the petitioners were not able to complete the examination fully.

The petitioners contended that they were subjected to grossly unequal examination conditions compared to candidates at other centres, violating Article 14 of the Constitution. Also, rights under Article 21 (Protection of life, liberty) had also been infringed.

"A national-level competitive exam like NEET must ensure a level playing field, which was denied to the petitioners."  Despite timely representation on May 4 itself, and follow-up efforts, the respondent authorities have not acknowledged or addressed the genuine grievances of the petitioners. The respondents include the union government, National Medical Commission and the National Testing Agency that conducts NEET.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IHCL Taj hotel brand

Mumbai airport, Taj Hotel receive bomb threat over Afzal Guru hanging

Cyber security

Delhi Police plans unified platform to combat rising digital arrest frauds

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

No deputy speaker in eight state assemblies, says think tank report

Enforcement Directorate, ED

TN govt backs officials amid ED probe into ₹1,000 cr TASMAC scam case

AAP, Kejriwal, Haryana

Big blow to AAP in Delhi: 13 councillors break away to form new party

Topics : NEET UG Chennai NEET medical entrance test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon