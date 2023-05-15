close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Debt MFs attracts Rs 1.06 trn in FY23, liquid funds account 60% inflow

After massive outflow in March, debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed a sharp turnaround in April as they attracted Rs 1.06 lakh crore with liquid schemes accounting for 60 per cent of the inflow

Press Trust of India New Delhi
mutual funds, MFs

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After massive outflow in March, debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed a sharp turnaround in April as they attracted Rs 1.06 lakh crore with liquid schemes accounting for 60 per cent of the inflow.

Barring credit risk and banking and PSU fund categories, all the other segments witnessed net inflows and expectedly, categories having shorter maturity profiles were the biggest beneficiaries, the data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Going ahead, debt mutual funds are likely to witness a decline in inflows since the tax benefits from indexation are not available from April 1 onwards, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

According to the data, debt mutual funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in April as compared to a net outflow of Rs 56,884 crore in the preceding month.

"While March's outflow was a natural and expected year-end phenomenon. It is difficult to ascertain the reason behind this sudden turn in liquid fund inflows," Mayank Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, FinEdge, said.

The huge inflow has pushed the assets under management (AUM) of fixed income funds or debt funds from 11.81 lakh crore in March to Rs 12.98 lakh crore last month.

Also Read

FPI inflow continues in Dec; equities corner Rs 11,119-cr investment

Adani block deal helps FPIs investment into equities turn positive in March

FPIs shift focus back on Indian market; invests Rs 7,600 cr in a week

Sell-off spree continues in FPIs; withdraw Rs 2,300-cr from equities in Feb

FPIs have invested Rs 4,500 cr in Indian equity markets so far in December

Taliban appoints new Afghan ambassador, MEA says no formal notice received

Breaking barriers: Women delivery partners make their presence felt

Delhi govt issues notice to IAS officer for not complying with order

India, EFTA trade pact to boost commerce, investment, job creation

Maha govt will teach lesson to those who want unstable state: Fadnavis

In terms of categories, liquid funds received the highest net inflows of Rs 63,219 crore, accounting for 60 per cent of the total flows of debt funds during the month under review. This was followed by the money market fund category that attracted Rs 13,961 crore and ultrashort duration fund that saw a net infusion of Rs 10,663 crore.

"After meeting the tax liabilities of the last financial year in March, corporates would have parked their excess investible money in liquid fund and ultrashort duration fund categories, for a short period, thereby leading to huge inflows in these categories," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

Also, investors would have preferred to invest in categories with shorter maturity profiles such as low duration, money market and short duration funds since there is still some degree of uncertainty over the direction that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could take with respect to interest rates going ahead, he added.

Floater funds received net inflows of Rs 3,911 crore due to their ability to withstand changing interest rates scenarios

On the other hand, credit risk fund and banking and PSU fund segments saw outflows to the tune of Rs 356 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively.

Flows in the debt mutual funds are expected to be impacted going forward due to the new tax rules, whereby investments in debt mutual funds that are bought on or after April 1, 2023, will be taxed as short-term capital gains at applicable tax rates. That is, capital gains from debt funds, international funds and gold exchange-traded funds, irrespective of their holding period, will be taxed at an individual's relevant applicable tax rate.

Debt mutual funds held for more than three years will no longer enjoy indexation benefits and additionally, existing Long-Term Capital Gain benefits will continue for investments made on or before March 31, 2023.

Indexation takes into account the inflation during the holding period of a mutual fund unit and consequently increases the purchase price of the asset and this reduces the tax.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Debt MFs Mutual Funds

First Published: May 15 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No exposure to Adani group stocks because of its high debt: Mark Mobius

Mark Mobius
2 min read

Janus Henderson marks down PharmEasy's valuation by half to $2.8 bn

PharmEasy
4 min read

Maha govt will teach lesson to those who want unstable state: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis
2 min read

George Soros's firm among top bidders to acquire Vice out of bankruptcy

Vice Media
3 min read

Congress voted through secret ballot in K'taka to choose CM: Hariprasad

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal
1 min read

PM visits 'Jana Shakti' at NGMA to mark 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon