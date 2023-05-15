close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maha govt will teach lesson to those who want unstable state: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said there are some organisations and people who want the state to be unstable, but the government will teach them a lesson

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Devendra Fadnavis

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said there are some organisations and people who want the state to be unstable, but the government will teach them a lesson.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Fadnavis also said those instigating riots will be exposed and the government will not let them succeed.

Notably, clashes broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra's Akola city on Saturday night over a social media post. One person was killed in the violence and eight others, including two policemen, were injured.

In March, at least 12 persons including 10 policemen were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad district.

Fadnavis said, It is 100 per cent true there are some people and organisations that want the state to remain unstable. But the government will expose them and also teach them a lesson.

Asked about the recent incidents of violence at two places in the state, he said, Peace has been restored at the two places where riots took place because police intervened at the right time. The police were on an alert mode and additional security forces from other places were deployed there.

Also Read

Sena says no need to take Maha BJP chief seriously on Fadnavis as 2024 CM

PM Modi fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir: Shinde

Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur

CM Shinde to move resolution over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

Extortion calls made investor drop Rs 6,000 cr Maha plan last yr: Fadnavis

Congress voted through secret ballot in K'taka to choose CM: Hariprasad

AP launches 'e-Chits' app to regulate funds through online transactions

Sameer Wankhede's phone seized by CBI, startling allegations in FIR

Medical student injured in brawl over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

On reasons behind the rise in such incidents, including the one which took place in Aurangabad, Fadnavis, who is also Maharashtra's home minister, said, It is true that some people are deliberately trying to add fuel to the fire and acting from behind. They will not succeed in it.

"We will expose them and not let them succeed," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra

First Published: May 15 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

George Soros's firm among top bidders to acquire Vice out of bankruptcy

Vice Media
3 min read

Sameer Wankhede's phone seized by CBI, startling allegations in FIR

Sameer Wankhede
2 min read

Medical student injured in brawl over 'The Kerala story' in Jammu

The kerala story
2 min read

Shiv Sena (UBT) asks Speaker to decide quickly on 16 MLAs' disqualification

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

Kerala police, police
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Indian Navy successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

INS Mormugao
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon