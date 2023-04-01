close

Defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Kauravas' remark on RSS

A RSS worker has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Haridwar court for describing the organisation as "Kauravas of the 21st century."

Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Haridwar court for describing the organisation as "Kauravas of the 21st century."

The lawyer for RSS worker Kamal Bhadauria, said that his client had filed the complaint in court under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making indecent remarks against the RSS.

The Congress leader had on January 9 this year during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana alleged "Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run 'shakhas'. Besides them stand two to three richest people of the country".

Judge Shiv Singh has asked the plaintiff to appear for an advance hearing on April 12, 2023, by registering the case in case sentence form.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadauria's lawyer said, "Rahul Gandhi compared the RSS to the Kauravas of the 21st century. It is his indecent speech which reveals his mindset. RSS is such an organization that whenever there has been a calamity in the country, it has come forward to help."

According to Arun Bhadauria the advocate hearing on the matter is set to he held on April 12.

"A defamation case has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by RSS worker Kamal Bhadauria in Haridwar court. The hearing is on April 12. Rahul Gandhi said in Haryana that RSS is the Kaurava of 21st century," he said.

Rahul Gandhi was recently convicted by a Surat court in another defamation case for his 'Modi surname' remark, following which he was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha.

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

