Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

Five fire engines have been rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. AIIMS has not yet issued an official response

AIIMS Delhi

A blast followed by a fire broke out in an electrical transformer near the Trauma Centre of AIIMS. | File Photo

BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire erupted at the Trauma Centre of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday afternoon. Five fire engines have been rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, according to media reports.  A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official told the Press Trust of India that a blast followed by a fire broke out in an electrical transformer near the Trauma Centre of AIIMS. No injuries were reported in the incident.   
"We received a call regarding a blast and a fire in an electric transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm. We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. The fire was doused by 3:55 pm. No one was injured," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement.
 
 
AIIMS has not yet issued an official response.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

More From This Section

tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT

Centre proposes changes to TV rating guidelines, removes conflict clauses

Dalai Lama

India backs Dalai Lama's sole authority in choosing his next successor

Heavy Rainfall

1 dead, 4 injured as tent falls after heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham in MP

Jual Oram, Jual, Oram

Centre allocates ₹79,000 cr for tribal housing, infra, health: Jual Oram

Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway

Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours? Bandikui expressway opens for toll-free trial

Topics : Breaking News All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon