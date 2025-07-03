Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi; 5 fire tenders rushed

A fire erupted at the Trauma Centre of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday afternoon. Five fire engines have been rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, according to media reports. A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official told the Press Trust of India that a blast followed by a fire broke out in an electrical transformer near the Trauma Centre of AIIMS. No injuries were reported in the incident.
"We received a call regarding a blast and a fire in an electric transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 3:34 pm. We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. The fire was doused by 3:55 pm. No one was injured," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement.
AIIMS has not yet issued an official response.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)