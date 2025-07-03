Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India backs Dalai Lama's sole authority in choosing his next successor

India backs Dalai Lama's sole authority in choosing his next successor

Dalai Lama said the 600-year-old institution will continue and only his office can decide his successor; China insisted the process must follow its Chinese regulations

Dalai Lama Nears 90: How the Next Spiritual Leader May Be Chosen

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo/ PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday strongly rejected China's assertion that it must approve the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, emphasising that only the Tibetan spiritual leader has the sole authority to determine his successor.
 
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who is currently in Dharamshala to attend celebrations marking the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, reiterated India’s support for the Tibetan leader’s autonomy in this matter. "And all those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the Incarnation is to be decided by the established convention and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself. Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place," Rijiju said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
 
Talking to reporters, Rijiju said the Dalai Lama is the "most important and defining institution" for the Buddhists.   
 

Dalai Lama reaffirms continuation of the institution

 
The spiritual leader recently affirmed that the 600-year-old institution of the Dalai Lama would continue beyond his lifetime. In a statement released on July 1, he confirmed that the authority to decide his successor lies exclusively with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the official office of the Dalai Lama.

Also Read

14th Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama says Trust will decide his reincarnation, rules out China's role

Dalai, Dalai Lama

China insists on final say over next Dalai Lama, rejects Trust role

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama nears 90th birthday: Who will choose the next Buddhist leader?

PremiumVOICE FOR THE VOICELESS

'Voice for the Voiceless' explores the Dalai Lama's Tibetan destiny

Check England vs India 2nd Test live score and match updates here

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 2: Jadeja hits 50; IND start steady on day 2

 
“I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the Buddhist leader said. “I have received messages from Tibetans in Tibet and abroad, as well as from followers of Tibetan Buddhism across the Himalayan region, Mongolia, the Russian Federation, and even mainland China.”
 
“The Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he said.
 

China presses its claim

 
China, however, has restated its longstanding position that it holds the final say in the Dalai Lama's succession. At a press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama must “comply with Chinese laws and regulations, as well as religious rituals and historical conventions”, according to a Reuters report.   
 
  Beijing has consistently sought to exert control over the selection of Tibetan religious figures, challenging centuries-old spiritual practices that guide such decisions.
 

Dalai Lama’s past response to china’s stance

 
The 14th Dalai Lama, born Lhamo Dhondup in 1935, was recognised at the age of two through a traditional process involving visions, omens, and ritual tests — a method deeply rooted in Tibetan Buddhist customs.
 
The spiritual leader has previously mocked Beijing’s claim over the reincarnation process. In a 2017 remark, he said, “In order (for the) Chinese government to take responsibility for reincarnation in general, particularly me, first, Chinese communists should accept the theory of rebirth.”
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

LIVE news updates: Sanjeev Arora sworn in as Cabinet minister in Punjab

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Urban local bodies should act like Parliament to resolve issues: LS Speaker

Uttarkashi cloudburst, SDRF rescue, cloudburst

Mandi cloudburst: Death toll rises to 13, search underway for 29 missing

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

Sambhal temple-mosque row: Court to hear plea for namaz ban on July 21

Supreme Court, SC

SC Collegium steps up vetting of HC judges amid cash row; 371 vacant posts

Topics : Dalai Lama Kiren Rijiju Chinese government Tibet Buddhism BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon