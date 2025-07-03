Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours? Bandikui expressway opens for toll-free trial

Delhi-Jaipur in 3 hours? Bandikui expressway opens for toll-free trial

The Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway trial run is now live and toll-free for 10 days, promising to cut Delhi-Jaipur travel time to just 2.5-3 hours once operational

Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway

Bandikui-Jaipur Link expressway (Image: x.com/nitin_gadkari)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major milestone in regional infrastructure was achieved on Wednesday as the trial run of the Bandikui-Jaipur link expressway kicked off. The new 66.91-kilometre access-controlled expressway, developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will dramatically reduce Jaipur to Delhi travel time from 5–6 hours to just 2.5 to 3 hours.
 
Built at a cost of ₹1,368 crore, the expressway connects Jaipur directly to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, making it a key corridor for faster and smoother intercity travel.

Bandikui-Jaipur Link expressway trial phase details

The trial run, which began at 8 am on July 3, will remain toll-free for 10 days. During this period, officials will conduct final quality checks, facility testing, and ensure all systems are fully functional before launching toll operations.
 
 
“All preparations for toll collection are complete. We are waiting for the final approval from higher authorities,” said B.S. Joiya, Project Director, NHAI Dausa Unit, in a statement to IANS.

Key highlights of the new expressway

  • Length: 66.91 km
  • Type: Four-lane access-controlled expressway
  • Speed Limit: Up to 120 km/h
  • Cost: ₹1,368 crore
  • Developer: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
  • Trial Run: Toll-free for 10 days

Faster connectivity: Jaipur to Delhi in 2.5 hours

Once operational, the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway will drastically reduce travel time on multiple routes:

Also Read

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Know travel time, route, project completion date

Noida expressway

UP govt to use Swiss technology to enhance ride quality on expressways

PremiumThe UP government hopes that connecting rural belts to bigger markets through expressways will create pathways for farmers, artisans, and small manufacturers to scale up. (Photo: uPeIda.uP.gov)

UP's road map to $1 trillion economy ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Samruddhi Expressway corridor of Maharashtra's prosperity, says CM Fadnavis

PremiumExpressway projects, road, uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt acquires land worth ₹5,500 cr near expressways

  • Jaipur to Bandikui: Now just 25–30 minutes (previously one hour)
  • Gurugram to Bandikui: Travel time reduced to around 3 hours
  • Jaipur to Delhi: 2.5 to 3 hours via Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Connectivity boost via Khuri interchange

The Khuri Interchange, now functional, regulates traffic from the Manoharpur–Kauthun Highway. Additional interchanges are scheduled to open soon, enhancing the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connectivity and improving traffic flow across Rajasthan and Haryana.

Toll-free access during trial phase

During the trial period, the expressway will be open to all vehicles, except:
  • Tractors
  • Motorcycles
  • Other restricted categories

Proposed toll rates for Jaipur–Delhi expressway route

As per reports by IANS, the tentative toll charges are:
  • Jaipur to Bandikui (66.91 km) ₹150
  • Jaipur–Bandikui–Sohna stretch ₹550–₹560
  • Sohna to Gurugram six-lane highway ₹130
  • Full Jaipur–Delhi route (via Sohna) ₹680–₹690
The NHAI has stated that these toll rates will only be enforced once the testing phase concludes and any operational gaps are addressed.

What does this mean for commuters and travellers?

With the Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway nearly ready for full-scale operations, commuters can look forward to:
  • Shorter travel times between key cities
  • Improved logistics efficiency for transporters
  • Reduced congestion on traditional Jaipur-Delhi highways
  • Enhanced access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor
This marks a significant leap in infrastructure for Rajasthan, particularly for regions like Dausa, Bandikui, and parts of Jaipur, boosting both daily commutes and long-distance connectivity.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

LIVE news updates: Sanjeev Arora sworn in as Cabinet minister in Punjab

Jual Oram, Jual, Oram

Centre has allocated Rs 79,000 crore for tribal welfare: Jual Oram

Yashwant Varma

Centre to collect signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma

Dalai Lama

India backs Dalai Lama's sole authority in choosing his next successor

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Urban local bodies should act like Parliament to resolve issues: LS Speaker

Topics : Expressway Jaipur Delhi National Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon