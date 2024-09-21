Delhi Aiims' students protest against administration over various issues

Several students of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) held a protest against the Aiims administration, flagging multiple issues faced by them and demanding the creation of the College of Optometry. Many protestors cited issues such as the non-availability of hostels, women safety and non-upgradation of the syllabus. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Naseer Hassan, a Bachelor of Optometry student at Aiims, said that their primary demand is education. He further said that Aiims has not implemented the curriculum of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "Our protest is against the administration of Aiims, our primary demand is our education. Aiims is unable to provide us with education. They are not making the College of Optometry. The curriculum that has been implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, hasn't been implemented by Aiims. Teachers are not assigned to teach us. Students come here from different states but hostel facilities are not provided to them. Female safety is also an issue," Hassan said.

First year medical student Asha Choudhary complained that the hostels are not allotted upon their arrival and women's safety is also an issue.

"We have been sitting on protest outside the office for last 20 days. But we are not being heard. Our demands are we need College of Optometry, our classes don't happen on time, we don't have any curriculum...female safety is an issue, when we come on the first day, hostels are not allotted to us, we have to stay outside somewhere," she said.

Anil Yadav, a second-year medical student at Aiims, alleged that they are being "tortured" and "threatened" to end their protest. He also mentioned that the students haven't received any response despite multiple meetings.

"We have been sitting on protest for the last 20 days. Nobody is ready to listen to us. Today a meeting took place and similarly, 2-3 meetings happened earlier as well but they are not giving us any response. We have been tortured...we have been threatened that if we don't end our protest, we will be lathi-charged. There are around 50 Police personnel present at Aiims even now...they are very corrupt...their corruption should come out...mental health of the students is being affected because of this," he said.