All about Indian Railways' health cards for free treatment of employees

Indian Railways has introduced a card system called Unique Medical Identification (UMID) for its employees, pensioners, and their dependents. UMID will streamline access to medical services and ensure that beneficiaries receive free treatment at hospitals in the railway panel, as well as at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

UMID provides a unique identity to each medical beneficiary through a distinct number that serves as a permanent record. The unique identity has a web-enabled QR code and biometric identification that are stored in a national database.

Benefits of UMID

Accessibility: Apply for the UMID card from anywhere using web and mobile applications, making the process more convenient.

Convenient health services: Provides ease of access to health services at railway hospitals, improving the overall experience for users.

Identification: The physical card serves as a reliable identification tool across various health units.

Anytime access: Allows identification at any health unit at any time, ensuring consistent access to medical services.

Beneficiary updates: Simplifies the process of updating beneficiary details and their particulars.

Automatic validation: Built-in validation features ensure that eligibility conditions are automatically checked and updated, reducing manual intervention.

Rule integration: A rule engine automates rule application, minimising the need for manual scrutiny.

Smart card features: Enhances security and authentication through advanced smart card technology.

Kiosk interface: Enables automatic generation of OPD slips via intelligent hospital interfaces and kiosks.

Financial transactions: Facilitates debits and credits between health units, streamlining financial processes.

Multiple identity Sources: Multiple sources of identity along with system based validation creates convenience for all stakeholders.

How to register and apply for smart medical card

There is a three-step process to register and apply for a Smart Medical Card:

Access

- Web application URL: [digitalir.in/umid](https://digitalir.in/umid)

- Mobile application: Available on the Google Play Store

Registration

- Choose type of beneficiaries: Select from employee, pensioner, or others.

- Identity particulars: Provide PAN, date of birth, and PF number.

- Mobile number registration: Enter and register your mobile number.

Initiate application

- Login through OTP: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to log in.

- Initiate new application: Start a new application process.

- Fill up details: Enter personal details for yourself and your family members.

- Upload relevant documents: Upload the required documents as per the checklist and submit your application.

How to avail of medical services through UMID in railway hospitals ?

Enter any of the Registered Identity particulars.

Validate through biometrics.

Automatic printing of OPD slip.