Leaders pay last their tribute as mortal remains of Yechury taken to Aiims

The mortal remains of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury who passed away on September 12 were taken to Aiims, New Delhi, from the party office in Delhi on Saturday. Several leaders from the INDIA bloc paid their last tribute to the departed leader. According to CPI(M), as per the wishes of the late leader, Sitaram Yechuri's body will be donated to Aiims for medical research purposes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to Sitaram Yechury at the party office in Delhi on Saturday. He said that Yechury was one of the great leaders of the country, who worked to build bridges between different ideologies in the country.



SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Sitaram Yechury was one of the great leaders of the country, who worked to build bridges between ideologies in the country. Sitaram Yechury struggled throughout his life, he dedicated his entire life to spreading his ideology to the people. Sitaram Yechury will always be remembered and he was the leader of that generation of leaders who saw many ups and downs in politics. The country has lost a mature leader."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot paid tribute to CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Ashok Gehlot said, "Sitaram Yechury's personality was very unique and it had a special place in the politics of the country. Leaders across various parties were influenced by his thoughts...May God give his family strength in this difficult time."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also paid tributes to CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office on Saturday.

Sachin Pilot said, "His passing away is a big loss to not just his party but the entire nation. He was a fine thinker and an excellent human being. My deepest condolences to all his admirers and family members."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha paid homage to the departed leader.

He said, "Sitaram Yechury will always be remembered whenever voices of poor and deprived will be raised for their rights. I also had an opportunity to work with him and I learned a lot from him in the last 10 years when the INDIA bloc was formed and even before that. I pay my tribute to him."

Earlier on Saturday, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to the late Yechury at the CPI office.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, and several CPI (M) leaders and workers arrived at the CPI (M) office in Delhi to pay their last respects.

The mortal remains of the late CPI(M) leader were taken to the party's office from his residence in Vasant Kunj.

Yechury passed away on September 12 at Aiims Hospital after suffering from a respiratory tract infection.