Delhi's AQI 'very poor' at 388 on Friday, Grap-3 rules to continue

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 388, Delhi continues to breathe "very poor" air on Friday. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), most parts of the national capital continue to record an AQI of over 350.

The AQI in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 359 while the Delhi University area and the Airport (Terminal-3) area recorded AQIs at 386 and 398, respectively.

Some parts like Pusa (403) and IIT Delhi (579), however, continued to struggle with "severe" air quality.

According to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Anand Vihar was at 411 while those in Alipur, Wazirpur and RK Puram were also in the "severe" range at 432, 443, and 422 respectively.

The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered "good", from 100 to 200 "moderate", from 200 to 300 "poor", from 300 to 400 "very poor" and from 400 to 500 or above "severe".

Following a significant improvement in the overall AQI in the national capital last week, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) revoked the restrictions that were imposed under Graded Response Action Plan 4 (Grap-4). It permitted trucks and buses, except BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles, to enter the city and lifted the ban on ongoing construction activities.

Grap-3 to continue till air quality improves

Delhi Minister for Environment Gopal Rai on Thursday said that restrictions under the Grap-3 norms will continue till air quality improves in the city. He also said that the city's air quality is expected to improve in the next two to three days.

"Scientists are saying that the air quality will improve in the coming 2-3 days. As per the present conditions, it was decided that Grap-3 regulations will continue in Delhi for now," he said.

The minister added that the restrictions under Grap 4 have been modified and now include a ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles with All India Permit, which were allowed to enter Delhi earlier.

"If Delhi air quality deteriorates in future and Grap 4 is invoked again, such vehicles will be banned from entering the national capital," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government may impose more stringent measures to curb the air pollution in the city, if rules are flouted, Rai said while appealing to the residents to comply with rules.

Stage 4 is the final stage of Grap, which is activated at least three days before the AQI surpasses the 450 mark in the capital.

Minimum temperature below season's average

As the air quality in Delhi remains "very poor", its maximum temperature settled at 26.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, normal for this time of the year. However, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Friday may see a partially cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

SC's stance on stubble burning

Earlier last week, the Supreme Court suggested that the farmers who engage in stubble burning be deprived of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) benefits as a part of the economic repercussions of their actions.

The top court made the observation during the hearing on a plea pertaining to rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

(With agency inputs)