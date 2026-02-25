Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category for fourth day; AQI at 237

Delhi residents woke up to slightly hazy weather on Wednesday as the air quality continued to remain troubling in the national capital. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 237 at 9 am, placing the national capital in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality remained a cause for concern across large parts of the city, with the majority of monitoring stations reporting unhealthy levels. Of the total 39 stations, 28 recorded AQI in the ‘poor’ category, indicating air that may cause breathing discomfort to people. Ten stations were in the ‘moderate’ category, where air quality is considered acceptable but may pose a risk for those who are unusually sensitive to pollution. One station fell in the ‘very poor’ category.

Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted area in the city. It was the only monitoring station to record air quality in the ‘very poor’ range, with an AQI of 342 at 9 am. Air quality in the ‘very poor’ category can trigger respiratory illness on prolonged exposure and may significantly affect people with lung or heart conditions.

Under the CPCB classification, AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category, while readings between 301 and 400 are considered ‘very poor’.

Delhi weather update

Delhi is set to witness a mainly clear sky on Wednesday, with mist during the night, according to the latest forecast.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 29 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 12.4 degrees Celsius and 14.8 degrees Celsius.

As per the broader outlook, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours, after which a rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius is likely. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during the next 24 hours and turn above normal thereafter.

Similarly, no major change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next two days. However, a gradual increase of 1–2 degrees Celsius is likely during the subsequent five days. Maximum temperatures are forecast to remain appreciably above normal over the next seven days.

The sky is expected to remain mainly clear over the next week, with mist during morning hours in the coming days.