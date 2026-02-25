'Pak PM would have died': Trump's new claim over India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his claim that he had helped stop eight global wars, including what he described as a potential “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan. He also made a fresh assertion that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would have died had it not been for his intervention.

In his annual State of the Union Address, Trump said Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war, adding that “35 million people of Pakistan said that the Prime Minister Sharif, would have died if it were not for my involvement". He claimed his efforts prevented the situation from escalating further.

While speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump claimed the conflict would never have occurred had he been in office at the time. “Working hard to end the ninth war, Russia and Ukraine, a war which would never have happened if I had been president,” Trump said, reiterating his long-standing assertion that his leadership would have prevented the war. The conflicts Trump said he helped resolve include those involving Israel and Hamas, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Cambodia and Thailand.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly asserted that his administration used trade agreements and tariff measures as leverage to discourage escalation between India and Pakistan, maintaining that economic pressure played a central role in easing tensions. However, New Delhi has rejected this claim.

During the address, Trump also formally introduced what he described as a renewed “peace through strength” doctrine. Framing it as the cornerstone of his foreign policy, Trump said the US would deter adversaries by maintaining unmatched military power while pursuing negotiated outcomes from a position of strength.