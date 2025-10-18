Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi air quality remains 'poor' ahead of Diwali, temperatures dips

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 252 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was recorded at 87 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast mist and fog on Saturday and Sunday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 252 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Quality Index India Meteorological Department air pollution air pollution in India Delhi air quality

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

