Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Judicial inquiry into Leh violence fulfils Ladakh's demand: Chief secretary

Judicial inquiry into Leh violence fulfils Ladakh's demand: Chief secretary

Providing an update on the injured, Kotwal said five individuals, including an ex-serviceman, are currently undergoing treatment at the SNM Hospital

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

The protests (on September 24) began peacefully but later went beyond the control of the organisers (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal on Friday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordering a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh fulfils the strong demand of the people of the Union territory seeking a fair and transparent probe into the incident.

Addressing a key demand of the protesting Ladakh groups, the MHA on Friday announced a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into last month's violent clashes in Leh.

The clashes between security forces and protesters who were demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union territory left four civilians dead and 90 injured, escalating a months-long agitation.

 

This decision reflects the government's commitment to justice and transparency," he said.

Providing an update on the injured, Kotwal said five individuals, including an ex-serviceman, are currently undergoing treatment at the SNM Hospital.

Also Read

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Restrictions reimposed in Leh after fears of public unrest, law and order

military budget, defence budget, army budget, army weapons

Army sets up new NGV logistics hub in Leh to boost high-altitude readiness

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Restrictions lifted in Leh after 22 days of statehood protest violence

Supreme Court

Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife to challenge grounds of detention in SC

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Ladakh violence: SC adjourns hearing on Wangchuk's detention plea to Oct 15

Doctors performed life-saving surgeries on 11 injured on the day of the incident. One of the injured will require a longer recovery period, he said.

The chief secretary said most of those arrested during the violence have been granted bail, while the remaining 30 are in judicial custody and are expected to be released in due course on completion of legal procedures.

Appealing to people for calm, Kotwal urged the community leaders to maintain peace and avoid large gatherings or protests, especially after the government's decision to hold a judicial probe.

The protests (on September 24) began peacefully but later went beyond the control of the organisers, he said.

Kotwal also warned against any future disturbances and sought cooperation from the public in maintaining peace, particularly during the ongoing examination season.

We must ensure a calm environment conducive to learning, he said.

The official also highlighted the adverse impact of unrest on tourism, and urged for collective efforts to revive the sector, which is vital for Ladakh's economy.

Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to dialogue, he said the government of India will continue its engagement with the high-powered committee (HPC) to address Ladakh's concerns through peaceful means.

The people of Ladakh are known for their patriotism and sense of responsibility. I thank everyone for their cooperation, and urge continued support in restoring normalcy across the region, Kotwal said.

He added that the situation in the Union territory is returning to normal following the unfortunate incident on September 24.

On the law and order front, Kotwal said, Several individuals were arrested, most of whom have been released. At present, 30 persons remain in judicial custody, and their release lies within the jurisdiction of the court. Once the court grants bail, they too will be released.

Referring to the protest, he said, People had assured that the agitation would remain non-violent, and peace would prevail, as Ladakh is known for its harmony and calm. However, the violence broke out unexpectedly. Community leaders later acknowledged during their meetings that the situation had gone beyond their control.

Stating that people's demand for a judicial probe into the incident has now been met, Kotwal said, We immediately ordered a magisterial inquiry led by an IAS officer, which is underway.

"However, we repeatedly received requests that the matter should be investigated under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge so that the full truth comes out."  "Taking those requests into account and after consultations with the concerned leaders, the government of India has ordered a judicial probe to be conducted by a former Supreme Court judge, who will be assisted by an IAS officer and a local judge."  According to a notification issued by the MHA, the judicial probe, to be headed by Justice B S Chauhan, a former judge of the Supreme Court, is mandated to investigate the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate deaths of four people.

Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar will function as judicial secretary, while IAS officer Tushar Anand will be the administrative secretary of the inquiry commission.

Kotwal also said that talks on various issues, including safeguards for Ladakh, are underway.

We are confident that the community leaders will prevent any mass assembly, he said.

He also said that discussions on compensations were in progress, but emphasised that a peaceful environment is necessary for the talks to move forward".

On deployment of security forces, the chief secretary said, We had deployed four companies in August. After the (September 24) incident, we brought in additional forces and later began sending some of them back. In their place, we have deployed two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) trained for law-and-order situations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025: Sarayu Ghats to glow with 2.8 mn lamps

Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025: Sarayu Ghats to glow with 2.8 mn lamps

boat capsized, boat

Mozambique boat accident: 3 Indians dead, 5 missing; rescue ops underway

Gulchain Singh Charak

Former J&K minister Gulchain Singh Charak passes away at the age of 83

Modi, Narendra Modi

Day is near when India will be free of Maoist terror, says PM Modi

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

Amid Donald Trump ire, IMO defers shipping carbon tax vote to 2027

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Leh Ministry of Home Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon