Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Day is near when India will be free of Maoist terror, says PM Modi

Day is near when India will be free of Maoist terror, says PM Modi

Modi underlined that India now does not remain silent after terror attacks but hits back at using surgical and air strikes

Modi, Narendra Modi

"Eleven years ago, approximately 125 districts across the country were affected by Maoist terrorism. Today, that number has been significantly reduced to just 11 districts. Of these, only three remain severely impacted by Maoist influence," PM Modi s

Press Trust of India New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is his guarantee that the day is not far when the nation would be rid of Maoist terror, and hit out at the previous Congress regime for nurturing "urban Naxals" and turning a blind eye to the violence unleashed by them. 
Addressing the NDTV World Summit here, Modi recounted the recent success in countering Maoist terror, saying 303 Naxal operatives have surrendered in the past 75 hours and only three districts of the country now remain in the severe grip of Left Wing Extremism. 
"Eleven years ago, approximately 125 districts across the country were affected by Maoist terrorism. Today, that number has been significantly reduced to just 11 districts. Of these, only three remain severely impacted by Maoist influence," he said. 
 
Modi said over the past decade, thousands of Naxalites have surrendered, abandoning their violent path. 
"To put this into perspective, in the past 75 hours, 303 Naxalites have surrendered. Those who once carried .303 (rifles) have surrendered today. These are no ordinary Naxalites. Some had a bounty of Rs 1 crore, some had a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, and some had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh," he said. 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Earlier govts reformed out of compulsion, we do it with conviction: PM Modi

India Sri Lanka (Image: X/@narendramodi)

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya meets PM Modi to discuss bilateral ties

Modi, Narendra Modi

India now unstoppable, does not remain silent after terror attacks: PM Modi

cough syrup

Highlights: Centre to force drugmakers to upgrade plants after fatal cough syrup crisis

crude oil, oil sector

India casts doubt after Donald Trump claims its Russia oil buy to end

The prime minister also said that these individuals were now returning to the mainstream of development and openly acknowledging that they were on the wrong path. 
"They are now moving forward with faith in the Constitution of India," Modi said. 
"In the last 50-55 years, thousands were killed by Maoist terrorists. These Naxals would not allow schools or hospitals to be built... They would not let doctors enter clinics... They would bomb institutions. Maoist terrorism was an injustice to the young people," he said. 
"I used to feel agitated... This is the first time I am expressing my pain to the world," Modi said. 
The prime minister also said that when his government was voted to office, he worked with utmost sensitivity to bring these youth, who were misled, back to the mainstream of development. 
"The day is not far when India will be totally free from Naxalism and Maoist violence -- this too is Modi's guarantee," he told the gathering that included Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and ex-Australian prime minister Tony Abbot, among others. 
"Areas that were affected by Naxalism will celebrate Diwali for the first time in 60-70 years," the prime minister said. 
During the Congress regime, "urban Naxals" were so dominant that no information about any Maoist terrorist incident reached the people of the country, as they enforced heavy censorship on such incidents, Modi said. 
"This is why my government has made particular efforts to reach out to these wayward youth and bring them back into the mainstream. Today, the country is seeing the result of these efforts," he said. 
"Earlier, the headlines were about vehicles blown up in Bastar and security personnel killed. Today, the youth there are organising 'Bastar Olympics'. This is a big change," Modi said. 
"And I say with great responsibility that those who wear the Constitution on their foreheads still work day and night to protect these Maoist terrorists, who do not believe in the Constitution," the prime minister said, in an apparent dig at the Congress. 
Modi asserted that while earlier governments carried out reforms as compulsion, his dispensation does it with conviction and has turned every risk into reform. 
India now does not remain silent after terror attacks but hits back using surgical and air strikes, he said. 
"Earlier governments carried out reforms as compulsion, we now do it with conviction. Age of the unknown can be an uncertain thing for the world but it is an opportunity for India as it has always turned risks into reforms. 
"... We have turned every reform into resilience and every resilience into a revolution," he told the gathering. 
"India no more remains silent after terror attacks but gives befitting reply through air strikes, surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor," he said. 
"When wars became headlines globally, India proved naysayers wrong by continuing to march ahead as the fastest growing economy," Modi said. 
Asserting that India is not in a "mood to stop", he said as the world today faces various roadblocks and speed-breakers, it is only natural to talk about an unstoppable India. 
"We will neither pause nor slow down; 140 crore Indians will move forward together with full momentum. 
"Today, India has moved from being among the fragile five to becoming one of the world's top five economies... From chips to ships, India is self-reliant and filled with confidence in every sphere," he said. 
Noting that nationalisation of banks during Congress rule led to the creation of "mountain of non-performing assets for the banks", Modi said that democratisation of financial and other institutions is the key driver behind an unstoppable India. 
"People are India's biggest strength and they can excel when there is no pressure or intervention from the government. 
"India has proved everyone wrong on digital financial infrastructure. The world sees India as a reliable, responsible, and resilient partner, and a land of opportunities," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Restrictions reimposed in Leh after fears of public unrest, law and order

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

Amid Donald Trump ire, IMO defers shipping carbon tax vote to 2027

kolkata metro

Kolkata metro to run special night services on Blue line for Kali Puja

Zubeen Garg

Situation normal in Assam's Baksa after Zubeen case unrest, net restored

freight trains

First freight train carrying industrial salt from Gujarat reaches Anantnag

Topics : Narendra Modi India News Maoists naxalism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon